Clarence-Rockland woman wins $1 million in lottery Gold Ball draw

A Clarence-Rockland woman has become eastern Ontario's newest millionaire.

Liette Ouellette, a retiree living in the community of Hammond, just east of Ottawa, won the $1 million dollar prize in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on the March 16 draw.

Ouelette says she has been playing the lottery occasionally for years and typically plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

"I checked my ticket using the OLG app on my phone. I was shocked to see the Big Winner screen," she told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, while picking up her winnings.

"It was unbelievable," Ouellette said. "I said to my husband, 'I think I won $10,000,' and when I showed him my phone screen, he said, 'That's $1 million!'"

She told the OLG she plans to "pay some bills" and plan a trip to celebrate her win.

"It feels like a breath of fresh air. I am very happy," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Tiger on Laurier Street in Rockland, Ont.

The Lotto 6/49 "Classic Draw" offers a fixed $5 million prize, while the Gold Ball draw guarantees a $1 million prize or a growing jackpot that can exceed $60 million.