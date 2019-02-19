

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa is warning commuters to expect delays as the United We Roll Convoy for Canada rolls into Ottawa today.

Hundreds of trucks and vehicles are expected to arrive on Parliament Hill today and Wednesday to protest against federal energy and environmental policies. The City says vehicles will arrive in downtown Ottawa from the east, west and from Gatineau.

Wellington Street will be closed between Kent Street and Elgin Street from 8 a.m. until the afternoon rush hour today and Wednesday.

OC Transpo says the bus stops at Wellington/Metcalfe, Wellington/O’Connor, O’Connor/Sparks, Bank/Queen and Metcalfe/Sparks will be out of service during the protests.

Service along Wellington St. will be shifted to Queen Street.

Ontario Provincial Police says its main objective is to maintain a steady flow of traffic on area highways in the safest manner possible.