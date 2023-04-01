City to provide update on response to LRT inquiry
City of Ottawa staff will be updating councillors residents today on its action plan to respond to the public inquiry into Stage 1 of LRT.
Last fall, the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission issued a 637-page report on the construction and maintenance of the $2.1-billion Confederation Line, which has been plagued with problems since its launch in 2019.
- 10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT Inquiry final report
- Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The report found persistent failures in leadership and "egregious violations of the public trust" on behalf of now-former city officials, including Jim Watson, the former mayor, ex-city manager Steve Kanellakos, and John Manconi, the former general manager of transit services.
The report gave 103 recommendations to fix the issues that have troubled the line for nearly four years.
Key among them include continuing remedial measures intended to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the system following the Aug. 8, 2021 derailment, and improve maintenance practices, monitor the wheel/rail interface, and minimize the impacts on the rail and vehicle components.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said, in response to the report's findings, that he directed staff to develop an action plan to implement key recommendations in the report.
The inquiry was called after two derailments six weeks apart in the summer of 2021, the second of which forced a shutdown of the line for almost two full months. Since then, service has been interrupted for days at a time due to a lightning strike in July 2022 and a winter storm this past January. The April 5 ice storm also caused a shutdown of the line for more than 30 hours.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City to provide update on response to LRT inquiry
-
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
Explosions and heavy gunfire rattled the Sudanese capital in a fifth day of fighting Wednesday after an internationally brokered truce quickly fell apart. The ceasefire failure suggested the two rival generals fighting for control of the country were determined to crush each other in a potentially prolonged conflict.
Kim says North Korea's 1st spy satellite is ready for launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
Toronto
-
Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
-
Brayden Point scores twice, Lightning embarrass Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1
Brayden Point scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning humiliated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec waterways 'stable' as lower than expected rainfall reduces flood risk
Public safety officials in Quebec say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the province's spring flooding season begins.
-
Third link between Quebec City and Levis to be dedicated to public transit
The Coalition avenir Québec is abandoning cars for its third link project. It will be dedicated solely to public transit. The information, first reported by TVA Nouvelles, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a government source late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
After seven months of trusteeship, the regional health authority for the West Island has decided to move all 200 residents out of the Floraries long-term care facilities in Lasalle and Lachine.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
London
-
Driver uninjured after crashing into Lucan, Ont. chiropractor clinic
No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a building in Lucan on Tuesday afternoon, according to Middlesex County OPP.
-
Charge laid after multi-vehicle collision sends 3 to hospital
UPDATE I A driver is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle collision south of London, Ont. on Monday afternoon sent three people to hospital.
-
Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
Winnipeg
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
-
Jets upset Golden Knights in NHL Playoffs opener
The Winnipeg Jets strike first in opening round of NHL Playoffs with a big win over the Golden Knights in Vegas.
-
Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
CRA strike begins Wednesday, how it will impact the tax deadline
Canada’s largest public service union announced late Tuesday it will be going on strike at midnight. What that means for people who haven't yet sent in their taxes.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose Game 4 to the London Knights at the Aud
The London Knights dominated Game 4 of their playoff series with the Kitchener Rangers Tuesday. They now lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Thursday in London.
-
Real deal or sneaky swap? Ontario researchers working on tool to test maple syrup purity
How do you know if your maple syrup is pure? Ontario researchers are working on a tool to identify sugary swaps.
Calgary
-
Federal public servant strike called; worry over services mounts
The largest public service strike in Canadian history is underway. More than 150,000 federal public service workers went on strike Tuesday evening.
-
'Like a second mother': Friends and patients mourn doctor killed in murder-suicide
Patients of a Calgary doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide are expressing their horror and grief upon learning of her death.
-
UCP considering involuntary drug treatment legislation in Alberta
The UCP is considering a law that would force people with severe drug addictions to be placed into treatment without their consent, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.
Saskatoon
-
'This is just kind of the appetizer': Environment Canada says worst of spring snow storm to arrive on Wednesday
After a seemingly blissful week of spring weather, winter conditions returned to Saskatchewan on Tuesday just as fast as it left.
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is close to withdrawing guilty plea
Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.
Edmonton
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
-
Smith refuses demand to start answering follow-up questions again, points finger at NDP
Alberta's premier is not giving in to the province's press gallery, which insists she needs to stop limiting questions ahead of a spring election.
-
Edmonton proposes changes to Capital Line South LRT project to cut costs
The city is looking at scaling back plans for the Capital Line South LRT expansion as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, and labour costs.
Vancouver
-
Bypassing the closest hospital: Why the worst injuries aren’t treated in Surrey
When 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on King George Boulevard last week, first responders took him nine kilometres away to New Westminster even though Surrey Memorial Hospital was less than four blocks away.
-
Etiquette consultant weighs in on parenting debate sparked by a Blue Jays pitcher
A Metro Vancouver etiquette consultant suggested that if a Blue Jays pitcher’s kids are old enough to feed themselves, then they are old enough to clean up their own mess.
-
First officer takes stand for inquest into death of Myles Gray
The first police officer to make contact with Myles Gray the day he died is also the first to take the stand in the BC Coroner’s inquest into the then 33-year-old man’s death.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.