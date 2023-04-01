City to provide update on response to LRT inquiry

City of Ottawa staff will be updating councillors residents today on its action plan to respond to the public inquiry into Stage 1 of LRT.

Last fall, the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission issued a 637-page report on the construction and maintenance of the $2.1-billion Confederation Line, which has been plagued with problems since its launch in 2019.

The report found persistent failures in leadership and "egregious violations of the public trust" on behalf of now-former city officials, including Jim Watson, the former mayor, ex-city manager Steve Kanellakos, and John Manconi, the former general manager of transit services.

The report gave 103 recommendations to fix the issues that have troubled the line for nearly four years.

Key among them include continuing remedial measures intended to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the system following the Aug. 8, 2021 derailment, and improve maintenance practices, monitor the wheel/rail interface, and minimize the impacts on the rail and vehicle components.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said, in response to the report's findings, that he directed staff to develop an action plan to implement key recommendations in the report.

The inquiry was called after two derailments six weeks apart in the summer of 2021, the second of which forced a shutdown of the line for almost two full months. Since then, service has been interrupted for days at a time due to a lightning strike in July 2022 and a winter storm this past January. The April 5 ice storm also caused a shutdown of the line for more than 30 hours.