OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is continuing to fill potholes and maintain parks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the size of each crew has been reduced to encourage physical distancing.

Public Works and Environmental Services General Manager Kevin Wylie provided Council with an update on spring operations and staffing levels.

Reduced crew sizes have been deployed to fill potholes to encourage physical distancing.

“To ensure we can continue providing the services residents require, we have leveraged our staff to complete priority tasks and are complementing their work with increased use of alternative equipment (two Durapatchers and four Python 5000 units are currently deployed) and contractors,” says Wylie.

While parks are closed, park maintenance operations continue at reduced capacity.

Staff are conducting maintenance activities with smaller crews to facilitate physical distancing. Wylie says Public Works is working with Recreation, Cultural and Facilities Services on setting maintenance priorities so the parks are ready when physical distancing restrictions are lifted.

In a memo to Council, Wylie says the city is taking steps to protect all employees in the Public Works and Environmental Services Department that are required to report to work.

“To protect employees who cannot work from home, shift start and end times are being staggered, the number of employees on certain crews are reduced and plans are being continuously developed to rotate employees.”

Wylie says most preventative maintenance and non-critical repairs for water services are being temporarily deferred and the Lead Pipe Replacement program has been suspended until further notice.

Here is a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting other services across the City of Ottawa this spring.

Tree Planting and Maintenance

Spring caliper tree planting will not occur and the start of tree stumping operations have been postponed until June at the earliest.

Wylie says the planting and tree stumping operations are impacted by the “uncertainty over the timely availability of underground utilities locates.”

Tree maintenance activities have been reduced to facilitate physical distancing among employees. Staff will respond to priority requests for service to city trees and assess storm damage.

GLAD Cleaning the Capital

GLAD Cleaning the Capital Spring Campaign activities are delayed until further notice.

The City of Ottawa is continuing to accept registrations, but moving forward with the campaign is contingent on the lifting of public health advisories for physical distancing.

Household Hazardous Waste

The first Household Hazardous Waste Depot scheduled for April 26 has been cancelled and subsequent scheduled events are subject to change or cancellation.

Staff are monitoring the viability of operating the two depots planned for May 31 and June 21.