

CTV Ottawa





Magee House in Hintonburg will be torn down.

A city of Ottawa Heritage commitee approved a demolition permit Thursday by the owner to have it torn down by November 15th.

City Council approval is pending.

The west wall of Magee House collapsed in late July sending debris down to street level.

The property is now fenced off making it difficult for pedestrians to walk on the north sidewalk on the narrow Wellington Street W.

Magee House was built in 1881 and had a number of uses over the decades including a bank and shoe repair shop.