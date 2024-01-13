OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • City of Pembroke announces significant weather event protocols in effect

    Pembroke City Hall (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Pembroke City Hall (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
    A major winter storm moving across eastern Ontario has prompted the City of Pembroke to declare a major weather event.

    While the winter storm warning for the city has ended, the municipal government says it may take longer than to get roads and sidewalks back to optimal conditions.

    Under a significant weather event, winter parking restrictions are in effect. The City is asking drivers to keep cars parked in driveways so as not to impede snowplow operations.

    Garbage and recycling should be placed five to six feet back from the curb to ensure items are not in the way of plows.

    "This is a long duration event with significant snow and drifting forecasted. Please have patience, and if possible stay off the roads during and immediately following the event so that City staff can efficiently clear the streets and sidewalks," the City said.

