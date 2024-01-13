City of Pembroke announces significant weather event protocols in effect
A major winter storm moving across eastern Ontario has prompted the City of Pembroke to declare a major weather event.
While the winter storm warning for the city has ended, the municipal government says it may take longer than to get roads and sidewalks back to optimal conditions.
Under a significant weather event, winter parking restrictions are in effect. The City is asking drivers to keep cars parked in driveways so as not to impede snowplow operations.
Garbage and recycling should be placed five to six feet back from the curb to ensure items are not in the way of plows.
"This is a long duration event with significant snow and drifting forecasted. Please have patience, and if possible stay off the roads during and immediately following the event so that City staff can efficiently clear the streets and sidewalks," the City said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A system that has gotten out of control': Immigration minister to consider cap on international students in Canada
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
15-year-old killed after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'Boom, winter!': Here's how the season is shaping up in Canada
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast.
Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike
The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.
5-year-old killed in fold-out bed incident at hotel near Quebec City
Police say a five-year-old child died Friday following serious injuries caused by a pull-out bed in a hotel room at Village Vacances Valcartier, near Quebec City.
The ruling-party candidate strongly opposed by China wins Taiwan's presidential election
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday and his opponents conceded, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's relations with China over the next four years.
Here are all 56 low temperature records tied or broken in B.C. on Friday
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday, as an "entrenched" Arctic air mass lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Ontario baker 'kneads' final push to roll into finals of The Greatest Baker contest
After moving to Canada from Ukraine eight years ago, Ohla Prytkova said she took up baking as a hobby and a way to relieve some stress. Now, the mother of two co-owns the Happiness Café in London, Ont. with her husband.
Bills-Steelers playoff game moved to Monday amid forecast for dangerous winter weather
The Buffalo Bills' wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.
Shopping Trends
Atlantic
-
Hollywood stars to take the stage at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre
Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, known for their roles in the Lord of The Rings trilogy, are set to start in Neptune Theatre's production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.”
-
42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S. woman dies after car rear-ended by transport truck: RCMP
A 42-year-old woman has died after she struck a deer on Highway 104 in New Glasgow, N.S., and her vehicle was subsequently rear-ended by a transport truck.
-
18-year-old woman dead after ‘mass casualty’ highway crash in N.B.
One person died and seven were injured in a head on crash on Route 115 near Irishtown, N.B. Friday night.
Toronto
-
GTA to experience a cold snap following winter storm
While a relatively strong winter storm that brought snow, rain, strong winds and even thunder snow into Ontario last night appears to be over in the GTA, expect a chill to linger in some areas this weekend and into early next week.
-
Ontario mother issues warning after losing $600 worth of gift cards in Ticketmaster scam
An Ontario mother is warning others not to search for Ticketmaster contact information in Google after she was scammed out of about $600.
-
SIU investigating after woman struck by police cruiser in Brampton
The province’s police watchdog is launching an investigation after a Peel Regional Police cruiser struck a woman in Brampton Friday night, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Montreal
-
-
The real reason Montreal's bike lanes are cleared so fast
It's an observation many Montrealers have made over the years. Why is it that, the day after a snowstorm, the bike lanes are cleared first? Surely we should prioritize the roads and sidewalks -- is this the Plante administration's cycling obsession in action? The answer, according to the city, is not that exciting: it all comes down to logistics.
-
Man's body discovered in parked vehicle: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating Saturday after a man's body was discovered in a parked truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Tory leader touring northern Ont. this weekend
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre kicked off a quick tour of northern Ontario in Thunder Bay on Friday and spoke in TImmins on Saturday morning. His next stop is in North Bay.
-
Sudbury police arrest B.C. man for local home invasion, robbery
Sudbury police have arrested a 37-year-old man from British Columbia in relation to a recent robbery and a home invasion that occurred in the community last month.
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
London
-
Victim sustains possible life-altering spinal injury in Sarnia stabbing
Sarnia Police Service patrol officers responded to a stabbing incident Friday night.
-
-
Snow blankets midwestern Ontario, weather advisories, watches, warnings in effect
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Grey Bruce, a snow squall watch for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, and a wind warning for Elgin County.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories are set to lay down rules for their upcoming leadership race
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are set to meet this afternoon to hammer out rules for the party's upcoming leadership race.
-
Pedestrian involved in crash, Winnipeg police investigating
Winnipeg police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.
-
Winnipeg Humane Society dealing with more dogs than space at shelter
The Winnipeg Humane Society is experiencing a sudden influx of puppies and is running out of room.
Kitchener
-
Snowy day across much of southern Ontario
A winter weather travel advisory remains in place for much of southwestern Ontario after the first big snow storm of the season.
-
Driver killed in crash near Port Dover
One person was killed in a crash north of Port Dover on Friday night.
-
Canada's gold medal bid ends in 4-2 loss to Czechia at U18 women's hockey worlds
Canada's dreams of a third straight gold medal at the world women's under-18 hockey championship are over after a 4-2 loss to Czechia in the semifinals.
Calgary
-
Calgarian Kaiya Ruiter claims Canadian women's figure skating crown
Kaiya Ruiter has won the Canadian women's figure skating championship in her hometown.
-
WestJet forced to cancel over 100 flights across prairies Saturday as de-icing fluid falters in extreme cold
The polar vortex continues to impact WestJet’s operations across the west, the airline announced in a Saturday media release.
-
Extreme cold causes state of local emergency to be declared on Siksika Nation
A state of local emergency was declared on Siksika Nation Saturday morning due to the extreme cold.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Rush game postponed due to weather conditions
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has postponed Saturday night’s game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Philadelphia Wings due to extreme weather conditions.
-
Winning t-shirt design for Telemiracle chosen
The winner of a t-shirt design contest for Telemiracle was announced in Moose Jaw on Friday.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle flour mill fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a serious fire at the P&H flour mill on 33rd Street East.
Edmonton
-
Maskwacis RCMP locate vehicle, driver involved in fatal Jan. 7 hit-and-run
Maskwacis RCMP confirmed Saturday that they have located the vehicle and identified the driver and passengers involved in an early January fatal hit-and-run that killed a 24-year-old pedestrian.
-
-
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
Vancouver
-
-
Someone in Coquitlam called 911 last year because their burger was cold and they wanted a refund
Coquitlam RCMP has an in-house 911 call centre. Last year, it received some ridiculous emergency calls.
-
Regina
-
Operations to resume at Weyburn hospital following evacuation
Operations will resume as normal on Saturday at the Weyburn General Hospital following investigation into a strong chemical odour that led to evacuation.
-
-
