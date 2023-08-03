City of Ottawa warns of traffic delays during 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend

Participants cheer on protesters riding motorcycles during a demonstration, part of a convoy-style protest participants are calling "Rolling Thunder", in Ottawa, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Participants cheer on protesters riding motorcycles during a demonstration, part of a convoy-style protest participants are calling "Rolling Thunder", in Ottawa, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina