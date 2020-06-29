OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa's wading pools and indoor and outdoor swimming pools will begin reopening next week.

The city has announced a "phased approach" to reopening wading pools and swimming pools this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Capacity will be limited in all pools to encourage physical distancing and to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Wading pools

Wading pools will open in a phased approach, with the first group of pools opening on July 6 and the second group on July 13.

The city says admission numbers will be reduced in the pools to allow for physical distancing.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

The indoors and outdoor swimming pools will open in a phased approach beginning the week of July 6, with additional pools opening the following week and the remaining pools opening at a later date.

The city say, "The number of swimmers will be significantly reduced for both public and lane swims to ensure physical distancing can be maintained."

"In order to accommodate as many swimmers as possible, swims will be scheduled in one-hour sessions with 15 minute blocks between sessions to allow staff to manage numbers entering and exiting the facility, and to perform additional cleaning."

The City of Ottawa will be offering Learn to Swim Program this summer, but aquafitness, regular-ratio classes, Power Swim, and lifesaving and leadership classes during this phase of reopening.