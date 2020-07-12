Advertisement
City of Ottawa seeking more donations of cloths masks for vulnerable residents
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says its human needs task force is still in need of non-medical cloth masks to give to vulnerable residents who may not otherwise have access to them.
Masks are mandatory in all enclosed public spaces in the city, under a public health order. City council will be discussing a mandatory mask by-law on Wednesday.
In a tweet, Sunday, the City said it is grateful for the donations of masks to date, but more are still needed.
The City is asking for cloth masks that are:
- Made with at least two or three layers of tightly woven fabric but breathable, such as cotton, flannel or quilting cotton
- Without any seams over mouth and nose through which air may leak
- Ideally with horizontal pleats to help fit a variety of faces
Masks are an additional layer of protection to keep COVID-19 cases in Ottawa low.
Ottawa Public Health says, "Wearing a mask or face covering should not replace other protective measures including physical distancing, hand washing, not touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands and self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms."
To donate cloth (non-medical) masks, email donations@ottawa.ca to set up an appointment for drop-off.