OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says its human needs task force is still in need of non-medical cloth masks to give to vulnerable residents who may not otherwise have access to them.

Masks are mandatory in all enclosed public spaces in the city, under a public health order. City council will be discussing a mandatory mask by-law on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Sunday, the City said it is grateful for the donations of masks to date, but more are still needed.

Thank you #OttCity! Our Human Needs Task Force has received many generous donations of cloth masks for those in need.

We are still looking for more! All donations are welcomed and appreciated.

To donate, contact: donations@ottawa.ca

For more info: https://t.co/KkDNlHiLed pic.twitter.com/YVzk5pYTAa — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) July 12, 2020

The City is asking for cloth masks that are:

Made with at least two or three layers of tightly woven fabric but breathable, such as cotton, flannel or quilting cotton

Without any seams over mouth and nose through which air may leak

Ideally with horizontal pleats to help fit a variety of faces

Masks are an additional layer of protection to keep COVID-19 cases in Ottawa low.

Ottawa Public Health says, "Wearing a mask or face covering should not replace other protective measures including physical distancing, hand washing, not touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands and self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms."

To donate cloth (non-medical) masks, email donations@ottawa.ca to set up an appointment for drop-off.