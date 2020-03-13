OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is shutting down all city facilities for three weeks in a bid minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.

There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, all linked to international travel.

Mayor Jim Watson says all city facilities, including recreation facilities, pools and libraries, will be closed from Monday, March 16 to Sunday, April 5.

The decision means all City of Ottawa pools, arenas, Ottawa Public Library branches and all cultural and recreation facilities will be closed, including the Centrepointe Theatre and Shenkman Arts Centre.

All public events at Ottawa City Hall have been cancelled, including events scheduled by third-party organizers.

“These closures will be in effect for the next three weeks in order to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Mayor Watson.

City-run child care centres have been directed to implement additional screening measures of all children, similar to the measures put in place at long-term cares.