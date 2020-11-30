OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says an employee at the Minto Recreation Complex in Barrhaven has tested positive for COVID-19 and two additional employees are self-isolating.

In a memo sent Monday afternoon, General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Dan Chenier said the employee's positive test result was confirmed on Saturday.

"The employee was last at work at Minto Recreation Complex-Barrhaven on November 24 and was asymptomatic at the time. On November 25, the employee did not attend work and presented for testing upon receiving news that a close contact had tested positive, as well as having developed symptoms. A positive test was confirmed on November 28 and the individual continues to self-isolate at home," Chenier said.

Chenier noted that two employees at the complex were deemed to be close contacts of the employee who had tested positive and they are also self-isolating.

"We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee," Chenier said.

Chenier did not say that any services at the complex would be affected.

"If customers have concerns of exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca," Chenier said.