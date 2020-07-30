OTTAWA -- It's show time at two Cineplex cinemas in Ottawa.

Cineplex has announced that 25 movie theatres will open across Ontario on Friday, July 31, including Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa in Gloucester and Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa on Carling Avenue.

Moviegoers will be required to wear masks inside the theatre under Ottawa's temporary face mask bylaw.

Cineplex announced the movie theatres will open after CTV News Toronto reported movie theatres will be allowed up to 50 people inside a movie theatre per showing, rather than the entire building.

The initial guidelines restricted cinemas to 50 people inside the entire facility. Officials with Cineplex Inc. raised concerns about the viability of the reopening plan with a limit on capacity.

Cineplex says all theatres will open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures as well as updated procedures to allow for physical distancing.

The plan includes reserved seating in all auditoriums, reduced capacity to encourage physical distancing and limiting food offerings to popcorn and other core concessions.

You will only be able to pay with debit or credit card.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello