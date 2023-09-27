Cine Starz Orleans permanently closes in Orleans

Ottawa

    Ciné Starz Orléans has suddenly closed its doors in Orleans.

    The company confirms to CTV News Ottawa the lease for the Orléans location ended in June, and the theatre permanently closed on Tuesday after talks with the management company to extend the lease ended.

    A notice on the door of Ciné Starz Orléans says the company owes $80,000 for outstanding rent.

    The sudden closure forced the Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans to cancel its movie screening Wednesday night at Cine Starz Orléans.

    Ciné Starz Orléans took over the theatre on Centrum Boulevard in 2013 after the Mayfair Theatre closed the location.

    Ciné Starz also operates the theatre at St. Laurent Centre.

