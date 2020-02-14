OTTAWA -- A fan favourite for the Ottawa Senators will have his jersey retired next Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Senators Player Honouring Committee plans to retire Chris Phillips' number 4 jersey during the team's home game against the Buffalo Sabres.

"Chris Phillips personifies all the wonderful things about being an Ottawa Senator," Sens owner Eugene Melnyk said.

"He was drafted first overall in 1996, and we all watched him grow into a legendary competitor on the ice and a community leader and family man who has made history in Ottawa."

Phillips, a community ambassador with the Sens and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame inductee, retired as the team's alternate captain.

Former Senator Chris Neil says fans should fill the rink for a special ceremony.

"Got to be there. It's going to be the spot to be and be there for Chris Phiillips. He's one of my best buddies that I ever played with and we have to fill this arena for him, to make that night special for him'. stated Neil.

He made his debut with the team in 1997 at 19 years old and played 17 seasons in a Sens jersey. He is the longest serving Senator.

In that time, Phillips scored 71 goal and 217 assists for 288 points during his 1,179 regular season games. He played in 114 playoff games.

Phillips announced his retirement on May 26, 2016.

His jersey is the third to be retired in Senators' franchise history.