Chipotle to open second Ottawa location this fall

The popular fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be serving up burritos and tacos in Stittsville.

Chipotle confirmed in an email that it is planning to open its second Ottawa restaurant at 5671 Hazeldean Rd., the former location of Benny & Co. at the Grant Crossing Shopping Mall.

The California-based company did not confirm the exact opening date, but said it was scheduled to open sometime this fall.

The other Chipotle location in Ottawa opened in 2017 and is located inside the Rideau Centre.

The new restaurant will feature the company's new "Chipotlanes," a drive-thru lane that allows customers to pick up online orders without needing to leave their cars.

Chipotle operates 44 locations in Canada and thousands across the United States and internationally.