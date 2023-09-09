Chief William Commanda Bridge officially opens

The Chief William Commanda Bridge across the Ottawa River officially opened Saturday, giving walkers, runners and cyclists a new way to travel between Ottawa and Gatineau.

The $22 million project is a partnership between the federal government and the city of Ottawa.

The bridge was closed for decades and now it is not only a link between the two provinces but it connects the Algonquin Nation, those located north and south of the Ottawa River.

The bridge was originally built in 1880 as a railway link that ran between Gatineau and Ottawa. It was abandoned in 2001, and the city of Ottawa purchased the bridge from Canadian Pacific Railway in 2005.

Now a cycling and pedestrian link, in its first week after its unofficial opening in early August the bridge saw 30,000 crossings, including 7,500 in a single day.

For the Commanda family, this day is special. His granddaughter on hand to honour her ancestor who spent his life protecting and promoting Algonquin culture and community.

"Today is a day of celebration, a day of commemoration, it’s a day of remembrance, it’s a day of honour," Claudette Commanda said. "I’m so proud that people came out and celebrated Chief William Commanda."