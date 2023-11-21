Chief William Commanda Bridge closed for winter

OTTAWA
    The popular, newly refurbished Chief William Commanda Bridge is now closed for winter.

    The city of Ottawa says the closure is effective immediately, as a wintry mix of ice pellets, snow and freezing rain is in the forecast.

    "With the dropping temperatures and an early winter weather event posing risks of ice accumulation on the bridge deck, the city is closing the structure today and asking all residents to respect posted signage on site to please stay off the bridge for their safety," a memo sent Tuesday said.

    City staff say the bridge was not designed for winter pedestrian or cycling use.

    "Due to the bridge's steel structure and timber plank surface, the city is unable to safely undertake any plowing, salting or grit operations," staff said.

    Future winter use, such as using the bridge for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, is being explored, but no plans for such use are in place yet.

    In the meantime, the city says it will monitor the bridge this winter to see how it responds to the weather.

    The span across the Ottawa River, known formerly as the Prince of Wales Bridge, opened as a new multi-use pathway for cyclists and pedestrians this summer after a multi-million dollar renovation.

    In its first week after its unofficial opening in early August, the bridge saw 30,000 crossings, including 7,500 in a single day.

