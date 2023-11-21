Chief William Commanda Bridge closed for winter
The popular, newly refurbished Chief William Commanda Bridge is now closed for winter.
The city of Ottawa says the closure is effective immediately, as a wintry mix of ice pellets, snow and freezing rain is in the forecast.
"With the dropping temperatures and an early winter weather event posing risks of ice accumulation on the bridge deck, the city is closing the structure today and asking all residents to respect posted signage on site to please stay off the bridge for their safety," a memo sent Tuesday said.
City staff say the bridge was not designed for winter pedestrian or cycling use.
"Due to the bridge's steel structure and timber plank surface, the city is unable to safely undertake any plowing, salting or grit operations," staff said.
Future winter use, such as using the bridge for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, is being explored, but no plans for such use are in place yet.
In the meantime, the city says it will monitor the bridge this winter to see how it responds to the weather.
The span across the Ottawa River, known formerly as the Prince of Wales Bridge, opened as a new multi-use pathway for cyclists and pedestrians this summer after a multi-million dollar renovation.
In its first week after its unofficial opening in early August, the bridge saw 30,000 crossings, including 7,500 in a single day.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
-
Sobeys promising to freeze prices
Sobeys is freezing its food prices for the rest of the year.
Toronto
-
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
-
What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, once convicted of killing disabled daughter, as defence kicks off
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy Ali, 52, has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara.
-
Fall economic statement: Chow says federal government's housing plan 'promising' but 'not ambitious enough'
The federal government’s fall economic statement tabled Tuesday is "promising" but “not ambitious enough” to tackle Toronto’s ongoing housing crisis, says Mayor Olivia Chow.
Montreal
-
Quebec strikes: Parents scramble as schools shut until Thursday; health care also hit
Unions representing more than 400,000 public sector workers launched the first of three consecutive strike days on Tuesday, resulting in school closures and delayed surgeries -- while tens of thousands of other workers are set to walk out later this week.
-
Quebec MNAs were in apparent conflict of interest by increasing their own salaries: ethics commissioner
Quebec MNAs placed themselves in an apparent conflict of interest by voting to increase their own salaries, says National Assembly Ethics Commissioner Ariane Mignolet.
-
Montreal vows to pay 550 crossing guards amid school strike
Hours after the union representing Montreal crossing guards sounded the alarm that more than 500 workers would have to go on unpaid leave by Friday, the City of Montreal promised they would still get paid.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Feds to change law that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency
Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said Tuesday evening that the fall economic statement includes plans to change the legislation that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency.
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
London
-
London, Ont.’s mayor goes where few politicians have dared to go
It was the single word that supporters of the Palestinian people have been anxious see Canadian politicians use since war broke out more than a month ago in Gaza: 'Ceasefire.'
-
'I think it sucks': Residents irate with town’s only gas station set to close
Wiarton’s only gas station is turning off the pumps next month, and residents aren’t happy about it. 'What do I think about it? I think it’s terrible. We are a town of seniors, and a lot of us don’t drive out of town,' said Wiarton senior, Shirley Hunter.
-
Windsor, Ont. resident identified as victim of transport truck crash on Highway 401
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
Winnipeg
-
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
-
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.
-
Child Witness Centre needs donations as sexual violence cases against youths rise
An organization that helps guide and support young people who are victims or witnesses of crimes, needs more support from the community as their case loads soar.
Calgary
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'I would do it all over again': Calgary couple celebrates 60 years of marriage
Calgarians Marion and George Edle celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher on trial for sexual exploitation of a student
A former Saskatoon high school teacher on trial for allegations of sexual exploitation of a Grade 12 student testified in his own defense on Tuesday.
-
'Bus riders are not stupid': Saskatoon bus rider group finds city ad condescending, insulting
Bus Riders of Saskatoon is not on board with a new city social media advertisement.
Edmonton
-
4 hospitalized in crash between semi, transit bus east of Edmonton
Four people were taken to hospital after a crash in Strathcona County Tuesday morning.
-
Here's why you may not find sugar at the grocery store
Bakers may notice a shortage of certain sugar products on grocery store shelves this holiday season.
-
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
Vancouver
-
Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing outside Surrey, B.C., school
An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing outside a Surrey, B.C., high school almost exactly one year ago.
-
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
-
Teen arrested after chasing youth with knife outside Port Moody high school, police say
A teenager has been arrested after reportedly pulling a knife and chasing another youth with it outside a high school in Port Moody on Monday, police said.
Regina
-
'It can get quite heated': Voting to open soon for Regina's official bird
The highly anticipated race to be named the official bird of Regina is on. The city has narrowed the competition down to six feathered finalists.
-
'Bills would more than double': Sask. says making province's electrical grid net-zero by 2035 is impossible
The Saskatchewan government used a public consultation from Ottawa to reaffirm its disagreement with the federal government’s proposed requirement to have net-zero emissions electricity grids across the whole country by 2035.
-
42,000 cartons of illegal cigarettes seized during Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP says officers seized approximately 42,000 cartons of illegal cigarettes after initially stopping a vehicle for speeding on Highway 1 near Gull Lake.