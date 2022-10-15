CHEO reports long wait times to see a doctor in the emergency department this weekend
Parents and children face long waits to see a doctor in the emergency department at CHEO again this weekend, as the hospital continues to deal with "unprecedented pressures" with patient volumes and staffing challenges.
As of 12 p.m. Saturday, CHEO was reporting the longest wait time to see a physician in the ER was just over eight hours. There were 28 patients waiting to see a physician.
On Friday, a total of 216 children were seen by doctors and nurses in the emergency department, which is built to accommodate 150 patients a day.
"Please come in if your child needs urgent medical attention. The sickest patients are always treated first and you may not be seen in the order of arrival," CHEO says on its website
"When the emergency department is busy, patients with less urgent needs may have much longer wait times."
A CHEO spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa on Saturday that the hospital continues to manage high patient volumes and staffing challenges, which is creating long wait times in the emergency department.
On Oct. 7, CHEO announced it was "throwing everything we have at delivering the safest care and the best possible experiences" for patients and their families, including hiring new staff.
The steps included:
- Adding more than a dozen positions in the Emergency Department, including pre-triage rapid assessments and physician assistants
- Introduce new online tools so families can better navigate their care and access it more easily
- Improve the wait time modelling on its website so people can better know what to expect before visiting CHEO
CHEO is also working to free-up medical professionals with critical care training to return to patient-facing needs and expanding staff at the Kids Come First and East Ottawa Kids clinics.
April to September was the busiest six-month period ever for the CHEO emergency department.
All hospitals in Ottawa have been warning patients to expect longer-than-usual wait times in the emergency departments this fall due to patient volumes and staffing shortages.
The Montfort Hospital was reporting wait times of up to 19 hours on Saturday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
1 in 5 Canadians have experienced extreme weather damage, or know someone who has: survey
More than one in five Canadians say either they, a family member or a close friend experienced property damage or loss due to extreme weather in the past year, according to a new survey.
Actor, athlete Johnny Issaluk stripped of Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has stripped actor and athlete Johnny Issaluk of the Order of Canada.
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
Atlantic
-
Diesel prices go up in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
The price of diesel increased in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday.
-
Ex-minister Dominic Cardy says he worries about future of French in N.B. schools
Dominic Cardy says he resigned as Blaine Higgs's education minister because the premier's policy on the French immersion program in schools is damaging to anglophone children.
-
Toronto
-
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
-
What happened to BramptonU? New audit reveals $500k spent on failed proposal
The City of Brampton spent more than half a million dollars putting together a proposal for a university that never went past the planning stage, according to a partial forensic audit that was ultimately halted before its completion.
-
How many people voted in advance for the Toronto election?
Advance voter turnout for Toronto’s municipal election fell nearly 30 per cent compared to the 2014 election.
Montreal
-
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
-
All paws aboard! Dogs are now allowed on the Montreal metro under certain conditions
Montreal's public transit organization (STM) launched a pilot project on Saturday that allows dogs to travel on metro trains under certain conditions.
-
Montreal police investigating two shootings on Saturday
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after officers responded to two separate shootings after altercations escalated.
Northern Ontario
-
Moosonee assault victim dies, murder charges laid
The 15-year-old victim of the serious assault on Oct. 6 in Moosonee, Ont. has died in hospital from their injuries; murder charges have been filed.
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study finds
Playing videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
New Ontario Health Team created to see the Sault's First Nation communities
The province is adding three new Ontario Health Teams, and one of them is in northern Ontario.
London
-
First-ever run by Muslim youth to support Children’s hospital
A Muslim youth initiative that has already helped to expand a Toronto-area hospital is now in London.
-
Ontario emergency departments in 'extreme gridlock' warning 'longer than usual' waits this weekend
William Osler Health System is warning the public about longer than normal wait times at its emergency departments, as two of its hospitals experience 'extreme gridlock.'
-
Jury finds 35-year-old guilty of impaired driving causing death of friend
Emotions were running high at the London courthouse Friday after a jury found Kelly Jacobs, 35, of Moravian First Nation guilty of impaired driving causing death.
Winnipeg
-
One person sent to hospital after Selkirk Avenue house explosion
One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition after a house explosion in Shaugnessy Park Friday night.
-
RCMP looking for additional victims in sexual assault case
A 51-year-old Blumenort man is behind bars in connection to a sexual assault case, and investigators believe there could be more victims.
-
'We're in crisis mode': Brandon homeless shelter overwhelmed
A homeless shelter in Brandon is putting out the call for help after having to turn unsheltered people away this week.
Kitchener
-
Several weapons brandished during altercation, multiple injuries reported
Several weapons, including a BB gun, were brandished during a physical altercation involving nearly a dozen youths, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
-
No injuries reported after Saturday morning gunshots in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said they are investigating an early morning shooting in Kitchener, that’s believed to be targeted.
Calgary
-
3-year-old found by passerby after wandering away from Mahogany daycare
Good timing on the part of a passerby may have saved a child who vanished from a daycare in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Innisfail RCMP searching for man in distress with shotgun
Innisfail police are requesting public assistance to help locate a missing man in distress who has a shotgun.
-
Calgary man charged after allegedly threatening congregation of Russian Orthodox Church
The priest of the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church says he received several calls on Tuesday night from a man threatening its members.
Saskatoon
-
Mother of woman found dead at Sask. golf course wants answers from RCMP
The mother of a woman found dead in northeastern Saskatchewan is urging the RCMP to do all it can in its investigation.
-
'This is a rare property': Nearly $5 million home hits the market in Saskatoon
A home on Saskatchewan Crescent West is for sale with a record listing price of $4.95 million.
-
Here are some spooky ‘haunted’ places in Saskatoon you can visit
Saskatoon has its share of ghost stories and haunted buildings, including the E.A. Davies Building on the Sask. Polytech campus.
Edmonton
-
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
-
Edmontonians honour the defenders of Ukraine on national holiday
Edmontonians gathered at the Alberta Legislature on Friday in a show of support on the Day of Defenders, a national holiday in Ukraine.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Vancouver
-
ELECTION
ELECTION | Polls open across the province as British Columbians vote in municipal elections
With polls now open in B.C. municipalities, those who didn't use advance voting options can cast their ballot in local elections.
-
No overnight growth at West Vancouver's Eagle Ridge fire, crews making 'good progress'
West Vancouver fire crews say a brush fire near Eagle Lake didn't grow overnight and teams are making "good progress" in the area.
-
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Regina
-
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
-
Group of 52 people share $1M lottery prize
A group of 52 people made history as the largest group to take home a $1 million lottery prize in western Canada.
-
Premier Moe emphasizes plan to protect province's constitutional rights
During his annual Premier’s Dinner in Regina on Thursday, Premier Scott Moe emphasized his plan to protect the province’s constitutional rights against the federal government.