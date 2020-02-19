Llama Llama Blue Pajamas is hiding somewhere at CHEO.

Parent Dawn Pickering is asking staff, patients and visitors to look for the stuffed animal, after it disappeared while her son Ollie undergoes treatment at the children’s hospital.

On Twitter, Pickering said “last seen with his brave lymphoma warrior in the OR for his LP on Monday. Has “Ollie A-P” written on his tag.”

@CHEO Anyone seen Llama Llama Blue Pajamas running around CHEO? Last seen with his brave lymphoma warrior in the OR for his LP on Monday. Has "Ollie A-P" written on his tag. He's a really good hide & seek player. If found, please bring to 4N. Chocolate reward. pic.twitter.com/gH08IsEO2n — Dawn Pickering (@CDawnPickering) February 14, 2020

Pickering has started a website to provide an update on Ollie’s “Bump” in the Road. Ollie was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in November 2019.

A Get Swabbed event in honour of Ollie will be held on Thursday, Mar. 5 at Notre Dame High School on 710 Broadview Ave. Participants must be between the ages of 17 and 35.

Canadian Blood Services says Ollie will need a stem cell transplant to survive, and the family is not a match.