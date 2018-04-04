

The Chaudière Bridge has reopened following Wednesday's powerful wind storm.

Ottawa Police announced Booth Street and the bridge were closed between the Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway and Alexandre Tache Blvd. in Gatineau last night because of hazardous conditions caused by strong winds.

Wind gusts of up to 81 km/h have been recorded in Ottawa Wednesday evening, and police say the windy weather has caused debris to come flying off of an old building on Albert Island.