OTTAWA -- Two drivers face charges in connection with a massive pile-up during a snow squall on Highway 401 between Brockville and Maitland last December that killed a Kingston man.

After a nearly year-long investigation into the Dec. 11 crash that involved 47 vehicles, charges were announced Friday against a 28-year-old man from Brampton and a 53-year-old man from Pickering.

The two men were charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The pileup killed 33-year-old Jack Moon of Kingston but police said on Friday the charges laid against the two men were not connected to the fatality and that their investigation was complete.

The unnamed men will appear in court at a later date.

A total seven collisions involving 25 commercial vehicles and 22 passenger vehicles were reported during the snow quall last December that sent seven others to hospital along with Moon’s death.