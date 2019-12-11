One dead in Highway 401 crash near Brockville
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 3:12PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 3:14PM EST
This viewer photo shows a collision on Hwy. 401 near Augusta, east of Brockville. (Courtesy: Melisa Morrison)
One person is dead after a series of collisions on Highway 401 near Brockville Wednesday.
Police reported several collisions on the stretch of highway from around Napanee to Brockville, as whiteout conditions briefly swept through the area.
The westbound 401 is closed from Maitland to Brockville. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Brockville's fire association tweeted photos showing several vehicles involved in the collisions.
