One person is dead after a series of collisions on Highway 401 near Brockville Wednesday.

Police reported several collisions on the stretch of highway from around Napanee to Brockville, as whiteout conditions briefly swept through the area.

The westbound 401 is closed from Maitland to Brockville. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Brockville's fire association tweeted photos showing several vehicles involved in the collisions.

More to come.