Charges laid against 2 in series of Ottawa jewelry store thefts

    Ottawa police have charged two people allegedly responsible for seven jewelry store thefts and robberies in the last year.

    Police say they executed warrants at two homes and arrested the two individuals on April 12 after a four month investigation.

    The string of robberies include a brazen daytime smash and grab at Doucet Jewelry Store in Place D'Orleans Mall on April 8 that was caught on camera.

    The two individuals entered the store and hammered their way through display cases, allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of gold and diamonds.

    Both have been charged in connection with six other jewelry store robberies, including:

    • Dec. 29, 2023, theft, 100 block of Place D’Orleans Drive
    • Jan. 2, 2024, theft, 8000 block of Campeau Drive
    • Jan. 5, armed robbery, 8000 block of Campeau Drive
    • Feb. 22, armed robbery, 100 block of Place D’Orleans Drive
    • Feb. 24, armed robbery, 8000 block of Campeau Drive
    • April 6, armed robbery, 2100 block of Carling Avenue

    A 23-year old man and a 16-year old of Ottawa were arrested in connection with the robberies.

    The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with:

    • Two counts of theft over $5000
    • Five counts of having a face masked/disguised
    • Two counts of attempted robbery
    • Four counts of possessing weapons dangerous to the public
    • Four counts of mischief over $5000
    • Four counts of conspiracy to commit and indictable offence
    • Three counts of robbery

    The 16-year-old was charged in connection to the two most recent robberies on April 6 and April 8.

    Both remain in custody. 

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming

