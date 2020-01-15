OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they’ve charged a 32-year-old man following a stabbing on Bank St.

A 59-year-old man was stabbed while he was asleep inside a coffee shop on Bank, near Riverdale Ave., at around 3:40 a.m. Jan. 9.

Police say witnesses saw someone approach the sleeping man and start stabbing him before running away.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Ottawa Police say an arrest was made in the case Tuesday.

Ozdeniz Ilaslan, of Ottawa, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Police believe the victim and the accused did not know each other and this was a random attack.