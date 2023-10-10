Ottawa

    • Charges laid after 5 suspicious fires set in Carleton Place, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

    Ontario Provincial Police have announced charges in connection with a string of suspicious fires in Carleton Place, Ont.

    Lanark County OPP said two suspicious fires were reported on Thursday, another one was reported early Friday and two more were reported on Saturday.

    One person was arrested on Sunday and linked to two of the fires.

    Police said Tuesday the accused is linked to all five suspicious fires.

    Kyle Spears, 28, of Carleton Place is facing three counts of arson causing damage to property, two counts of arson with disregard for human life and two counts of mischief endangering human life. He is also facing several mischief charges and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

    Police did not elaborate on where the fires were set, but said ongoing investigations are being conducted in relation to all fires.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Palestinian war

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News