Charges laid after 5 suspicious fires set in Carleton Place, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have announced charges in connection with a string of suspicious fires in Carleton Place, Ont.

Lanark County OPP said two suspicious fires were reported on Thursday, another one was reported early Friday and two more were reported on Saturday.

One person was arrested on Sunday and linked to two of the fires.

Police said Tuesday the accused is linked to all five suspicious fires.

Kyle Spears, 28, of Carleton Place is facing three counts of arson causing damage to property, two counts of arson with disregard for human life and two counts of mischief endangering human life. He is also facing several mischief charges and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police did not elaborate on where the fires were set, but said ongoing investigations are being conducted in relation to all fires.