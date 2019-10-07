

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





OC Transpo’s #reallybigservicechange will result in some changes for drivers this week.

The big transit shift is eliminating hundreds of buses a day from downtown streets, with passengers being funneled to Blair, Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations.

With buses no longer travelling downtown, the city says there will be multiple changes to city streets in downtown and the east end.

The changes include:

The bus only lane on Nicholas Street northbound will be converted to a general traffic lane.

A northbound right turn lane at Nicholas Street to Laurier Avenue eastbound will be reintroduced.

The reintroduction of two traffic lanes and one bicycle lane in each direction on Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Waller streets.

The opening of the on-ramp from Highway 417 westbound to Highway 174 eastbound.

Removal of bus only lanes in both directions on Highway 174 between Blair and the Highway 417 and 174 split.

The removal of the eastbound bus lane on Scott/Albert Street between Bayview Road and Empress Avenue.

The city says the Lees Avenue eastbound on-ramp to Highway 417 is expected to open to general traffic in mid-October.