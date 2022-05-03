CFRA 75: Paul Anka reflects on Ottawa, CFRA, and stardom
Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka, an Ottawa native, is one of the most famous people to grace CFRA's airwaves, and his career started when he was just a teenager.
Anka's hit ‘Diana,’ recorded when he was 15 years old, rocketed to the top of the charts in Canada, the U.S. and around the world, and CFRA was there.
Anka, now 80, spoke with CFRA's Bill Carroll about his memories of growing up in Ottawa, listening to CFRA, and about where his music career took him over the years.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Bill Carroll: Where to start with Paul Anka and your long career? It's the 75th anniversary of CFRA. I thought I'd ask you if you have any memories of your teenage years in Ottawa? I just want to know what this city was like in the '50s. Was it all greased hair and cars with big wings on them and convertibles and people singing doo-wop music? What's your memory of Ottawa back then like?
Paul Anka: It was partially that, knowing that the influence of the music and everything came from the United States at that point, back in the '50s. We were in the shadow of the big elephant of the U.S. and the music that I was listening to came from about three different areas: east coast New York, maybe a little from the south and certainly Los Angeles.
Ottawa itself was a small town, a couple-hundred thousand people. Very cool growing up. A lot of memories of being under snow for a large amount of the time. The music influence was CFRA and then there was another station, I forget the name of it, but my friend was Gord Atkinson—who later became a friend, but who I listened to a great deal—and the memories were very cool.
It was growing up in a very structured environment. I tried to excel in all of that as a young kid, going to school. I remember I wanted to be a writer. I won some awards for my short stories, took a lot of typing lessons, shorthand, which I hated, so they put me into music.
The environment in Ottawa was small-town kind of attitude, very provincial, but nice people, good friends, and in the midst of it, I was trying to get a career out. I remember going down to CFRA and making some of my first demos back then, tapes of songs I started to write. Then I got a lot of local support when I had a group called Bobby Soxers, which Gord Atkinson started to support me on.
Gord Atkinson, left, and Paul Anka in 1957, with Anka's record 'Diana'. (Photo courtesy of Peter Atkinson)
And the town was a friendly town. I always liked to get back to Ottawa because the sense of family and the sense of closeness was very, very cool.
The doo-wop music, there was touches of it. The Canadian vocal groups kind of dominated. They would copy all of the Black experience, which prevailed back then as it does today. All the music we listen to, all the culture-driven music, has been the Black experience and Ottawa got the fringes of that and that's how I got turned onto it all, by listening and buying records, et cetera, going to school dances and hanging out and just doing things that you do in a very small town.
BC: We still both grew up in the era where radio was huge. It’s hard to explain to a kid today who has social media and so many streaming services how much gathering around the radio and listening to the radio was such a big deal. Those radio announcers were big stars then.
PA: When you look at the complexion of the music industry back then, it was in its infancy stage, but it was all driven by radio. It was Alan Freed in New York, it was a guy in Chicago, there was a guy in L.A., and these guys could break a record in about three days until Dick Clark came along and television started to evolve.
But radio is what you listened to from your car all day long and we had a few guys that were top personalities, which Gord Atkinson was, but once you got down to the United States, you realized these DJs were it. You had get pretty friendly with them and they broke your records. It was a music industry unlike today, where it's drastically changed—you know, the streaming and there's different dynamics now that are really creating what we're hearing today. Back then, it was go in, make it, put it on an acetate and the DJ would break it for you, if you had the possibility of being an artist.
BC: I used to get so excited when those weekly charts came out. CFRA did it, CHUM in Toronto did it. It was so exciting to see where your favourite song was on the Top 40.
A CFRA top 30 chart for Sept. 6, 1969.
PA: Well, that's how it evolved. From that, trade papers, but you're absolutely right. Every station had a lot of power and they would issue these Top 10 lists. I just wanted to get out of there to make a break. I knew I had to leave because Ottawa and even Canada, even if there was a trifle of a music industry, it was really dictated by what was down south. Once I got to New York, got lucky, and got my break, then I saw the full picture of what was going on. Radio was it.
BC: Did you listen to late-night radio? When the sun goes down, AM radio travels farther. Did you tune in to Boston and New York and try to hear what was going on from Ottawa?
PA: I tried to. I could pick up a DJ out of Buffalo by the name of ‘Hound Dog.’ His name was George Lorenz. I tried to pick up a lot of radio. Radio was it. Radio was just what it was. That's where you got the full stroke of everything.
BC: Which radio station to you first remember hearing a Paul Anka song?
PA: Wow. I think the first time, I was in New York, recorded in May, the song came out, and I think it was on WINS Radio, WINS in New York. Then I came back to Canada and then I heard it on one of the Ottawa stations. I could very well have been Gord Atkinson because he was out front and centre then at that point. I know it was WINS Radio in New York and maybe CFRA when I got home. It was CKOY and CFRA, the two stations that I listened to in Ottawa.
BC: Did you ever get that experience to come home to Ottawa and be a star back then or did that happen years later?
PA: No, that happened pretty quickly. I think within the first six months. You have to realize, when you'd record in the '50s, unlike today—I defy anyone to tell me what the hits are; it's just so eclectic and so different and nobody knows anything that’s going on, other than the obvious artists—but back then, it was immediate. You felt that stardom, if you will. I'm against all the images of idols and that stuff, but I knew right away my life had changed. The impact, I felt within three weeks because ‘Diana’ just flew; it was number one everywhere. When I got home, it was the parade and all the attention and all that stuff was just levied on me. The clarity of it back then was right in your face. I knew my life had changed. You had to stay cool.
It's really hard to explain it to a lot of young artists that I work with. They have no idea what it was like back then or what that journey was. Most artists from back then, or even today, they're not born sophisticated. Most successful people in this county aren't. They get lucky with something and they have all this success they have to deal with, like I did in the '50s, and you're crawling along this journey, trying to keep yourself straight and deal with it because there's nothing like the impact of the celebrity dynamic that can just turn your head around.
BC: You did all of that without the help of Canadian content regulations, right? You were on your own.
PA: Yeah, that's right. I just keep on keepin' on. Every decade I've had some kind of success, right up to ‘Rock Swings’ and all the Michael Jackson stuff. It was just, you know, writing and continuing to look forward, as opposed to behind me.
Right now, I'm in the middle of a documentary and I have a new album coming out. The documentary is quite intensive and got a lot of content to it and that's going to tell the whole story. I'm in the middle of tours and albums and that stuff, so I'm still doing what I did years ago, but it's selective, the way I want it and how I want it, as opposed to being told what I had to do back then.
The ‘Having My Baby’ period was, I guess, my next evolution after ‘She's a Lady’ for Tom Jones and ‘My Way’ and all that stuff. So, I said, ‘I'd better sit down and write something for myself.’ That was an interesting period, the '70s. Of course, from the '80s and '90s, as soon as rap hit, all the urban everything, all the great rock bands that I loved, they disappeared, so we no longer have really what we had back then.
But it's been great. I'm playing with the house's money. I'm still doing what I love and still my number one occupation in this crazy world is my health. As long as I keep that going, I'm going to do my tours in June, go to Europe in July, and I'll be up in Canada in I think October-November. I get back to Canada. I make sure I get back.
BC: Can I ask you one last thing before you go? You wrote the lyrics to 'My Way' and when I think about the number of times I've heard that played at people's funerals, you obviously touched a nerve about how people want to live their life. You were a very young man when you wrote that song, so you had a lot of insight that's touched people as a way to define their entire life. So, I just wanted to ask you where those lyrics came from at that time. You captured something so important. Were you already aware that that's what life was going to be about for you?
PA: Well, I was 26. You have to realize I started in that industry when I was 15. I was the youngest to land in Vegas, to be successful. The meaning of that and the point of that is I was around a lot of people twice my age. I was around the entertainment capital of the world, which I guess it's become again. I was with a lot of really intelligent people. I think I had my finger on the pulse. I was learning what my trade was about around, you know, Mafia people, the Rat Pack, Sinatra. I read a lot. I graduated high school, but my whole thing was to educate myself. So, I was always on somewhat of the pulse of what was happening, but being around Sinatra, and Sammy Davis and Dean Martin, but mostly Sammy and Frank, I really had an insight into what was happening and the whole evolution of ego and narcissism. Even though it isn't what it is today, you could sense it. And then, the honesty of people who were trying to survive, who were doing things their way, the motivating factor to me was always the instrument of what was going to happen with my music. I was really motivated by all the time I spent with Sinatra. He would constantly give me a lot of input about things. I, like many others, was very impressed with him and I was the only one that was the writer, so I was constantly writing, even when days were lean.
But one day in Florida he had told me at dinner that he was quitting show business and no longer wanted to partake in what was happening. Rat Pack was over and he just said, ‘I'm out of here and you never wrote me a song,’ and I was always very intimidated because I knew he hated pop music. He was more into the American standards, which he established. So I just took away from that dinner that he was going to record with my producer Don Costa—one of the great albums called ‘Sinatra and Strings’—and I just went away from it, went back to New York where I was living, and saying, ‘God, this guy ain't going to be around anymore. One more album and that's it. This is my shot.’
I watched him do things his way. I was always around people that were that ‘A’ personality that were doing things their way and I was in touch with a lot of people who I felt were surviving and doing it their way, so it all kind of manifested itself.
I just started writing: what would Sinatra write if he were writing these words?
This April 9, 1974 file photo shows Frank Sinatra performing at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, NY. (Richard Drew, File/AP Photo)
I think the whole writing process, people have to understand, I think it's a gift. I think it's spiritual, in some cases, because sometimes I don't know where it's coming from. I feel it going through me, but I have to feel there's something larger going on because when these ideas come to you, you're saying ‘this is it.’ To tell you exactly where it came from, I can't, but I can tell you the inspiration of knowing that this was my last shot. That really motivated me. Within five hours, I had it done and I called him in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was working, and I said, ‘Sir, I've got something I think you'll like.’ He said, ‘Bring it out.’ Next night, I'm in his dressing room playing it and I could tell by his reaction that he liked it. Two or three months later, I got the phone call from the record studio in Los Angeles and they said ‘Frank Sinatra calling from studio A,’ or whatever. He said, ‘Kid, listen to this.’ And he played ‘My Way’ for the first time over the phone while I'm in my apartment in New York and I started to cry.
Right there, everything kind of changed for me. Even though I had what I felt was evolving content in the way I was writing and learning my craft from the early '60s, I'd never quite written anything like that. Everything I'd sensed, being on the pulse of what was going on, not any different from ‘Having My Baby,’ I said, ‘Wow, this is a moment for me and I've got something very special.’
And, yeah, it's evolved. It has meaning for a lot of people. I guess what the proper assessment of it is, what it means, or how accurate, that's kind of up to the individual, I guess. That good friend of mine, Warren Buffett, he and I go sing ‘My Way’ at certain private parties and for special people and it's gotten to the point where he's going to have it played at his funeral. I said, ‘Warren, you should sing it.’ And I took him into a studio with an orchestra and he's singing ‘My Way’ and it's sitting right there with him and he plays it every day, and it means a lot to him. He's certainly done it his way. The fact that it's moved a lot of people, who am I to judge what that is? I think all of us in today's society and where we are at, it's healthy but it's unhealthy. I think the malignant narcissist in our society today is not helping things and I guess ‘My Way’ isn't helping it either (laughs) if they embrace it…
BC: I just love that you started listening to CFRA 75 years ago and you were responsible for a lot of airtime being filled by a lot of great songs, so thank you.
PA: Well, they were responsible for getting all of my songs out there, so I guess it's a two-way street, isn't it?
All my love and thoughts to everyone in Ottawa. Hope to get up there one day but, until then, you've still got a place in my heart because it all started there. Still Canadian and it's kind of an important vibe in my body and love to all of you.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Lansdowne 2.0' should be election issue: Menard
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Roe v. Wade leak could deal major blow to U.S. Supreme Court, experts say
The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a major breach of confidentiality that has heightened the stakes in an already politically-charged case, experts say.
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine
Russia's foreign ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, further escalating a row which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
About 15K residential construction workers walk off the job in the GTA
Approximately 15,000 construction workers have walked off the job, potentially impacting the delivery of residential projects across the Greater Toronto Area.
Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man charged with murder in woman's death after turning himself in to RCMP
A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman was killed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
Families of Nova Scotia shooting victims disappointed in inquiry's interim report
The joint provincial-federal commission examining Canada’s worst mass killing has completed its interim report as mandated, but its 171 pages contain little new information.
-
Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry will soon focus on killer's violent past: report
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia released an interim report Monday that charts its progress and defends its decision to limit witness testimony.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
Five things to know about the Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1 victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their first-round NHL playoff series against Tampa Bay with a bang on Monday night with a 5-0 victory over the Lightning.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10 A.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 10 A.M. | National funeral today in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
A national funeral will be held later this morning for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The final farewell to Lafleur begins at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal. The ceremony will be broadcast live on all major television networks, including CTV and streamed online at CTVNewsMontreal.ca, beginning at 10 a.m.
-
FOLLOW THE LIVEBLOG: Mourners gather for funeral of Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens Hall-of-Famer Guy Lafleur is laid to rest at a national funeral.
-
Canada Post union loses arbitration case on mandatory vaccines, which 1,200 workers refused
An arbitrator has thrown out a grievance by Canada Post employees -- or at least a tiny minority of them -- over mandatory vaccination. Only 3.37 per cent of the postal workforce wasn't vaccinated as of late January, or about 1,200 people.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10 A.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 10 A.M. | National funeral today in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
A national funeral will be held later this morning for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The final farewell to Lafleur begins at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal. The ceremony will be broadcast live on all major television networks, including CTV and streamed online at CTVNewsMontreal.ca, beginning at 10 a.m.
-
Long-time Sudbury football player loses cancer battle
The Sudbury Spartans senior amateur football team, one of nine in Ontario, is mourning the loss of one of its own.
London
-
-
Significant rainfall expected through southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.
-
Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Manitoba highways to be impacted by snow: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that some highways could be impacted by snow on Tuesday.
-
'I'm quite in shock': Flood waters threatening Interlake properties
Manitoba's Interlake region is the latest to feel the effects of extreme weather, with many municipalities under local states of emergency as communities grapple with severe floodwaters.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
More support needed while region builds permanent shelter in Waterloo
With around 400 people in Waterloo Region living outdoors or in unstable housing, the region is extending its emergency shelter program until the end of June. But more help is needed while a permanent shelter is being built in Waterloo.
-
Fire at former Schneiders office building prompts road closure
A fire at a vacant office building in Kitchener prompted police to close a portion of Courtland Avenue Monday night.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
EMS response times, staff shortages cause for concern in Alberta health care: Doctor
Patients in Alberta are at greater risk of negative health outcomes as ambulance services struggle to keep enough crews on the road, according to some health-care professionals.
-
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Saskatoon
-
Proposed downtown Saskatoon grocery store clears first hurdle
The plan to bring a grocery store to downtown Saskatoon took a step forward on Monday.
-
Saskatoon police seize $13K in drug bust
A 42-year-old man faces drug charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.
-
Saskatoon residents are using half the water they did in 1980 — but here's why the city says they should use even less
Saskatoon's per capita water consumption is just over half what it was in 1980 — but there is still a risk that the water treatment plant's capacity will need to be expanded sooner if the city doesn't cut water use, according to an administration report.
Edmonton
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks
It's kind of a gloomy start to the day in the Edmonton area.
-
'An urban oasis': Edmonton offers options for $42M Warehouse Park
Edmonton moved one step closer to the realization of a new $42 million "Central Park" Monday with the presentation of a significant style choice to residents.
Vancouver
-
Old-growth protests repeatedly blocking B.C. traffic meant to 'force a dialogue,' activists say
The activists behind road blockades and hunger strikes calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia say their non-violent actions are aimed at sparking public discussion and urging politicians to heed climate science.
-
Crowded passport offices prompt offers from 'line-waiters' charging up to $800
As many British Columbians struggle to get their passports renewed at crowded Service Canada offices across the Lower Mainland, a number of "line waiters" have begun offering their services for hundreds of dollars.
-
Transportation minister says no quick fix for airport screening delays
The federal transportation minister says staffing shortages at airport security screening checkpoints across the country will not be fixed overnight.
Regina
-
SaskTel employee fired for charging $18.5K in personal items to corporate credit card
A SaskTel employee was fired after charging more than $18,000 in personal items to a corporate credit card, according to a Crown Investment Corporation (CIC) loss report.
-
Sask. government proposes special adjustment on minimum wage
Premier Scott Moe said a special adjustment on the province’s minimum wage could be announced within days.
-
COVID's new Omicron sub-lineages can dodge immunity from past infection: Study
Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, but are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against COVID-19, South African scientists have found.