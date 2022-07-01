Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people are converging in downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions.
It's the first in-person Canada Day in Ottawa in three years, after COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of events in 2020 and 2021. The main Canada Day festivities are being held at LeBreton Flats Park, west of downtown Ottawa, and at Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau.
The main events include a daytime ceremony and evening show at LeBreton Flats, activities for families and fireworks at 10 p.m. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were forced to cancel the annual fly-by over Ottawa on Canada Day following a recent technical issue.
While there are no Canada Day events planned on Parliament Hill this year due to construction on Centre Block, several protests are planned for the area Friday afternoon. The Freedom Fights Canada website says a "March to Freedom" will be held at 3:30 p.m., followed by speeches, live music and DJs on Parliament Hill from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A "Family Day Picnic" hosted by the group Police on Guard for Thee at a nearby park was cancelled, with organizers citing "a recent incident in Ottawa." However, there were no further details provided.
A visible police presence patrolled the parliamentary precinct and roads around downtown Ottawa Friday morning, with a motor vehicle control zone set up to prevent vehicles from stopping or engaging in protests.
Any vehicles stopping or parking in the control zone will be ticketed and towed, while police say any vehicles participating in protests will be prohibited from entering the area.
As of Friday morning, Ottawa Bylaw Services officers issued 275 parking tickets and towed 72 vehicles from the vehicle control zone. Bylaw officials have also increased fines for the unusual noise, shouting, urination or defecation on roads and sidewalks, blocking a highway and idling. Fines are now $1,000.
Despite their presence, Ottawa police says it is safe for families to come downtown for Canada Day events.
"Come, don't be worried. This is a festival. This is to celebrate Canada, that's why we've gone to the extent we have to put the plans in place and the resources around it," interim Chief Steve Bell told The Evan Solomon Show on Thursday. "It's going to be a safe environment, that's why we're here to ensure that."
Four people were arrested following an incident at the National War Memorial Thursday, shortly after Canadian Forces veteran James Topp completed his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
"We are reviewing video and investigating the incident at the National War Memorial this evening," police said on Twitter Thursday evening. "The initial investigation finds that an interaction with officers became confrontational and 1 officer was choked. Other officers immediately responded, 4 people were arrested."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country's values on Canada Day, including respect, hope and kindness.
In his official Canada Day message, the prime minister said July 1 is an opportunity to commit to the values that the Maple Leaf represents.
"It's also a promise — a promise of opportunity, a promise of safety for those fleeing violence and war, and a promise of a better life," he said.
With files from The Canadian Press
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
