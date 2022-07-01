What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

A sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.

It's the first in-person Canada Day events in Ottawa in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first Canada Day with events at LeBreton Flats and Place des festivals Zibi in Gatineau.

Ottawa police have said there will be a visible police presence through the downtown area to keep people safe, and in the event of any protests.

"Come, don't be worried. This is a festival. This is to celebrate Canada, that's why we've gone to the extent we have to put the plans in place and the resources around it," interim Chief Steve Bell told The Evan Solomon Show. "It's going to be a safe environment, that's why we're here to ensure that."

A motor vehicle control zone remains in effect in an area from Sussex Drive/Colonel By Drive in the east to Booth Street in the west and Wellington Street to the north to Laurier Avenue to the south. There is no on-street parking or stopping in the area, and any vehicle failing to observe the rules may be ticketed and towed.

Several roads in the downtown core and around LeBreton Flats will be closed throughout the day, along with the Alexandra Bridge, Portage Bridge and Chaudiere Crossing.

There are several events being held by "Freedom" groups across Ottawa today.

According to the Twitter account "Live from the Shed" and the Freedom Fighters Canada website, a "March to Freedom" will be held at 3:30 p.m., followed by speeches, live music and DJs on Parliament Hill from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LEBRETON FLATS

Canadian Heritage says there are rules for signs, banners and flags at LeBreton Flats for Canada Day.

Cardboard and Coroplast signs and banners are allowed, while wood and metal signs are prohibited. The maximum size is 61 cm x 24 cm by 1 cm.

Flags may be hand-held, but may not be affixed to any structure or mast.

"All signs or banners cannot be left unattended. Messages that are obscene, offensive or that promotes hatred are prohibited," Canadian Heritage said.

PARLIAMENT HILL

Visitors to Parliament Hill will need to pass through a security checkpoint, and be searched by a Parliamentary Protective Service officer.

A sign on the fence along Wellington Street says several items are restricted, including tables, speakers, barbecues, aerosols, weapons, fireworks and sporting equipment.

OC TRANSPO

You can ride public transit for free today.

OC Transpo says there will be no-charge service on the Confederation Line, OC Transpo buses and Para Transpo all day.

You can visit OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip.

If you are going to LeBreton Flats, you can take the Confederation Line or a bus to Lyon Station and walk to the event site entrance on Wellington Street.

The Société de transport de l’Outaouais (STO) will be providing service at no charge on July 1, and it is the only option to get to and from Gatineau.

ROAD CLOSURES

Several roads are closed around the Parliamentary Precinct, downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today for Canada Day celebrations.

The following City of Ottawa streets will be closed July 1 at 6 a.m. to July 2 at 2 a.m.

Wellington Street between Bank Street and Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Parkdale Avenue and Wellington Street

Sparks Street between Lyon Street North and Bronson Avenue

Queen Street between Bank Street and Bronson Avenue

Bank Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street

Kent Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street

Lyon Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street

Bay Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street

Bronson Avenue between Sparks Street and Albert Street

Commissioner Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street

Booth Street between Chaudière Crossing and Albert Street

Vimy Place between Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Booth Street

Fleet Street between Booth Street and Lett Street

Lloyd Street between Fleet Street and Lett Street

Lett Street between Lloyd Street and Wellington Street

Onigam Street between Lemieux Island and Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

The motor vehicle control zone remains in effect from Sussex Drive/Colonel By Drive in the east, Booth Street in the west, Wellington Street in the north and Laurier Avenue in the south.

There is no on-street parking or stopping as indicated by posted signage on roads in the control zone.