Ottawa

    • CBSA recovers untraceable 'ghost gun' against U.S. traveller at Cornwall border crossing

    An American traveller was caught smuggling a "ghost gun" into Canada. (CBSA/Handout) An American traveller was caught smuggling a "ghost gun" into Canada. (CBSA/Handout)
    The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has laid charges against an American traveller who attempted to bring an untraceable "ghost gun" into Canada.

    A CBSA press release on Tuesday says Kyle Thomas, an American resident, arrived at the Cornwall, Ont. port of entry seeking to enter Canada on Feb. 6. When asked about firearms by a border services officer, Thomas denied having any in his vehicle.

    Upon a secondary inspection, CBSA says officers discovered and seized a prohibited handgun, with no serial number, dubbed a "ghost" gun.

    "'Ghost guns' pose a serious risk for many reasons, including how difficult they are to trace when used by criminals. Border services officers are on alert to keep smuggled and prohibited firearms from reaching and harming our communities," said Eric Lapierre, CBSA's regional director general for the Northern Ontario region in the press release.

    Thomas was arrested and charged by the CBSA with:

    • Failing to report imported goods

    • Making false statements

    • Smuggling

    • Transporting a handgun in a careless manner

    • Possessing a firearm without a licence or registration certificate

    • Importing a prohibited firearm without authorization

    The accused remains in custody. He is next scheduled to appear in court in Cornwall on Feb. 29.

