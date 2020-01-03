OTTAWA -- The Ace of Spades is now worth $539,558 dollars in the Catch the Ace Raffle in support of the Renfrew Victoria Hospital.

For the 38th straight week, there was no winner in Thursday’s Catch the Ace Raffle.

Ashley Vesters won the weekly prize of $26,109. Vesters choose envelope number one, which contained the 10 of Clubs.

The Catch the Ace Raffle has raised $899,280 for the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation.

Tickets for the Catch the Ace Raffle are $5, and can be purchased at several locations in Renfrew, Burnstown, Calabogie, Eganville, Cobden, Pembroke and Arnprior.

The next draw is Thursday, January 9 at 8:30 p.m.