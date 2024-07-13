Cars and Coffee Ottawa takes place this Sunday, here's what you need to know

If you're a car enthusiast, a coffee lover and an outgoing person, Cars and Coffee Ottawa has you covered this Sunday in Lansdowne.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 14 and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1015 Exhibition Way.

Event coordinator of Cars and Coffee Ottawa, Rafael Piccoli, told CTV Morning Live Tuesday the event features unique classic cars that you don't see everyday, and is meant to bring people together.

"It's not just about cars. We bring in local talents in terms of entertainment," he said.

This year, the event will be focusing on art and design, as it'll be featuring a live painting activity and music.

It is meant to support local businesses and charities, while expanding the city's local network, Piccoli notes.

If you have a unique car, and you want to participate, all you have to do is to send an email to carsandcoffeeottawa@gmail.com. The cars are selected according to the level of uniqueness, as there're limited space, Piccoli says.

Cars and Coffee Ottawa kicked off in 2016. It came back in full force in 2023 after the COVID-19 shutdowns.