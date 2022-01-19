Students and faculty will return to campus for in-person learning at the University of Ottawa and Carleton University this winter.

Ottawa's two universities have announced that the campuses will re-open for in-person courses and activities.

University of Ottawa students will return to campus on Jan. 31, while Carleton University will resume in-person learning on Feb. 7.

Both universities moved classes online following the holiday break due to the rise of cases associated with the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

In a letter to students late Wednesday afternoon, uOttawa President and Vice-Chancellor Jacques Fremont says the return to campus will begin on Jan. 31 for students and professors.

"Information we have received to date from provincial and municipal public health authorities is unequivocal," said Fremont.

"The message is clear: under current conditions, we can envisage a return to campus in person starting January 31, so long as preventative measures are followed at all times, including mandatory vaccination, masking and physical distancing of two metres, along with other public health and safety recommendations. Vaccination remains our best protection against COVID-19."

All students and staff are required to have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the university is encouraging everyone to get their third dose.

Fremont says all in-person or bimodal courses will be given as initially planned for in the Winter 2022 term, and each faculty will provide information to students soon.

CARLETON UNIVERSITY

Carleton University President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon says "barring another dramatic change in the trajectory of the pandemic", Carleton University will re-open its facilities and resume in-person learning on Feb. 7.

"I am grateful that our in-person activities for winter 2022 were carefully established with the health and safety of our community as our primary concern," said Bacon in a letter to students and faculty.

"Especially given that we have maintained physical distancing in all classrooms in designing the winter 2022 schedule, we are confident that these activities can be delivered safely in the present context."

Bacon says units in Phases 2 and 3 will resume in-person operations on campus similar to Fall 2021. Units in Phase 4 will be contacted regarding the scheduling of their return to campus.

Carleton is encouraging all students, faculty and support staff to get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.