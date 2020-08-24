OTTAWA -- As students prepare to move into Carleton University residence this fall, the university is placing restrictions on movements for a few weeks in a bid to limit COVID-19.

Carleton has reduced capacity in all residence buildings this fall to make sure all students have their own bedroom or suite-style unit.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live, Director of Housing and Residence Life Laura Storey said students will notice changes as soon as they arrive, with move-in spread out over six days.

“This year we’re only having a few people move in a day, so a couple hundred a day starting on Sept. 2 just to spread out the time,” said Storey Monday morning.

“Instead of 3,600 people moving in over two days, we’ll have about 1,200 people moving in over six days.”

Storey says every student will have a single bedroom in the residence, with two people assigned to each bathroom in the residence.

“We’re about one-third of our normal occupancy. Each residence floor would normally have about 70 people on it, and this year we’re only having between 25 and 40 per floor,” said Storey.

Students will receive two washable face masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer when they move in.

Even though students will move into residence on Sept. 2, Storey says they will be asked to avoid visiting other floors for two weeks.

“We’re asking that students living with us don’t attend any other floor before Sept. 21. So kind of a settling down period and prevention of spreading COVID-19 if we get it on campus,” said Storey.

Carleton University will monitor maximum occupancy limits in common areas and residences. Students will also be required to wear masks when entering the building.

The University of Ottawa will open five residence buildings for students this fall, with fewer people living in each residence.

There will be a “no guest” policy in effect for residences, meaning no person from outside your own residence building are allowed in.