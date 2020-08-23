OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa expects about 5,000 students on campus for in-person classes this fall due to COVID-19.

In a novel coronavirus update to students, the university says preparations continue for the fall semester and measures are being implemented to ensure the uOttawa community can resume academic and research activities while following public health directives.

While the vast majority of courses will be taught online, uOttawa estimates about 5,000 students will be taking courses that have an in-person component. Students will be told that they have the option to attend classes in-person this fall.

To be on campus, students, faculty and staff are required to complete online COVID-19 training and respect safety measures such as wearing a mask in all indoor common areas and following physical distance guidelines.

For students learning online this fall, the university says the Student Academic Success Service team has been looking at innovative solutions to help support student learning at a distance.

Classes are scheduled to begin at uOttawa on Sept. 9.

UOttawa residences

The University of Ottawa will open five residence buildings for students this fall: 90 University, Henderson, Annex, 45 Mann and Hyman Soloway.

The university says there will be fewer people living in residence and sharing common spaces, like laundry rooms and kitchens. The university will also limit the number of students sharing a bathroom and most students will have their own bedroom.

No guests in residence

The University of Ottawa says there will be a "no guest" policy in effect for residences.

"This means that no person from outside your own residence building (including family members, friends or students from other residence buildings) are permitted to meet with you," said the university in a statement on its website.

"You will be allowed to visit residents within your own building as long as you respect physical distancing of two metres and they are part of your social circle."