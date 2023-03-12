Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships

The Carleton Ravens will return to Ottawa with two gold medals.

The Ravens men's and women's basketball teams swept the U Sports national championships in Atlantic Canada on Sunday, becoming the first university to win both titles during the same season since 1985.

The Ravens men's team beat St. FX in double overtime, while the Ravens women's team stormed back from a five-point half-time deficit to beat Queen's University.

Ravens win fourth straight U Sports title

The Carleton Ravens are the top team in Canadian university men's basketball for a fourth straight season.

The Ravens beat St. Francis Xavier University 109-104 in double overtime to win the W. P. McGee Trophy in Halifax.

The Ravens rallied from a 23 point deficit in the second quarter to win the national title. Aiden Warnholtz scored 23 points and added 11 assists for the Ravens.

It's the 17th men's national championship for the Ravens, and the 11th in the past 12 seasons.

MBB | That could be the best National Championship game of all time 🇨🇦🏀



THE RAVENS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPS FOR THE 17TH TIME SINCE 2003🏆#FearTheConspiracy pic.twitter.com/tsRPzR1Vr4 — Carleton Ravens (@CURavens) March 12, 2023

Ravens win Bronze Baby for second time

The Carleton Ravens are women's national champions for the second time in school history.

The Ravens beat the Queen's Gaels 71-59 to win the Bronze Baby Trophy. Kali Pocrnic scored 20 points for Carleton, while Emma Kiesekamp had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Carleton rallied from a five-point deficit at half time to outscore Queen's 45-28 in the second half. The women's national championship tournament was held in Sydney.

The Ravens won the U Sports women's basketball championship in 2018.

WBB | IT IS OVERRRRRRRR!!!! YOUR CARLETON RAVENS ARE THE 2023 U SPORTS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS!



FINAL SCORE

CAR 71 | QUE 59#CARvsQUE pic.twitter.com/9fQpBH9MQQ — Carleton Ravens (@CURavens) March 12, 2023

Gee-Gees win bronze

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's basketball team will return from Halifax with a bronze medal.

The Gee-Gees beat top seed Victoria Vikes 78-58 in the third place game at the U Sports Men's Final 8 on Sunday.

It's uOttawa's fourth medal in men's basketball in 10 years.