Careless smoking is to blame for a devastating fire that ripped through a Barrhaven condo building on Wednesday morning. Ottawa fire is calling the fire accidental.

The fire broke out at 601 Chapman Mills Drive around 8:30 a.m. The fire spread so quickly, it was upgraded to a three alarm blaze within ten minutes of the first 9-1-1 call. Officials say investigators determined the fire started at the rear of the building on a lower balcony.

The building contained 16 units, eight of which are severely damaged. About 40 people are displaced and the property management firm is working closely with the condominium owners. Damage is estimated at $1,750,000.