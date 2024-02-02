Cardinal man, 65, killed in crash near Brockville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between Brockville and Smiths Falls.

The collision occurred on County Road 29, between county roads 42 and 28 at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release, it involved a tractor trailer and an SUV.

The crash site is located near the Cedar Valley Golf and Country Club about 15 kilometres north of Brockville and 35 kilometres south of Smith Falls.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead in hospital. Police say he was from the Cardinal area. His name was not immediately released.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not seriously hurt, police said.

County Road 29 was closed in both directions for several hours on Friday. It reopened just before 9 p.m., police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Leeds OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.