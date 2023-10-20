Ottawa

    • Canadian North announces first international flight to Greenland from Ottawa

    A Canadian North airliner is seen in this file image. A Canadian North airliner is seen in this file image.
    Share

    Canadian North announced Friday it would be launching its first ever international flights to Greenland – with its first route leaving from Ottawa and Iqaluit.

    The Inuit-owned airline which serves destinations across the Arctic, said in a press release that seasonal flights will begin to Greenland's capital city, Nuuk starting in June 2024.

    The route will operate from Ottawa, with a connection in Iqaluit, to Nuuk.

    The new flights are part of a partnership with Air Greenland to allow passengers to travel between Ottawa, Nunavut and Greenland on a single ticket.

    “For the first time ever, Canadian North is expanding internationally to the awe-inspiring landscapes of Greenland. With seats going on sale in the new year, we eagerly await the opportunity to welcome travellers on this new adventure,” said Shelly De Caria, Canadian North’s interim president and CEO.

    “They can explore the endless beauty and rich cultural heritage across these captivating regions. We are committed to making the Arctic more accessible, inviting all to discover the unique wonders it holds.”

    Travellers looking to score seats on the new route are able to purchase them beginning in the new year and can visit the airline's website for more information.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down

    Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News