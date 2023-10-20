Canadian North announces first international flight to Greenland from Ottawa

Canadian North announced Friday it would be launching its first ever international flights to Greenland – with its first route leaving from Ottawa and Iqaluit.

The Inuit-owned airline which serves destinations across the Arctic, said in a press release that seasonal flights will begin to Greenland's capital city, Nuuk starting in June 2024.

The route will operate from Ottawa, with a connection in Iqaluit, to Nuuk.

The new flights are part of a partnership with Air Greenland to allow passengers to travel between Ottawa, Nunavut and Greenland on a single ticket.

“For the first time ever, Canadian North is expanding internationally to the awe-inspiring landscapes of Greenland. With seats going on sale in the new year, we eagerly await the opportunity to welcome travellers on this new adventure,” said Shelly De Caria, Canadian North’s interim president and CEO.

“They can explore the endless beauty and rich cultural heritage across these captivating regions. We are committed to making the Arctic more accessible, inviting all to discover the unique wonders it holds.”

Travellers looking to score seats on the new route are able to purchase them beginning in the new year and can visit the airline's website for more information.