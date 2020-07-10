OTTAWA -- Three popular Ottawa museums are set to reopen over the coming weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ingenium—Canada’s Museums of Science and Innovation has announced plans to reopen the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canada Science and Technology Museum will reopen this summer.

The reopening plan includes e-ticketing, requiring visitors to book specific times to visit the museums this summer and fall.

Under the reopening plan, Ingenium will be revising its operating hours:

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday and all statutory holidays except for December 25. (Free admission 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.)

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday to Monday and all statutory holidays except for December 25. (Free admission 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.)

The Canada Science and Technology Museum: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday and all statutory holidays except for December 25. (Free admission 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.)

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will reopen to members on July 30-31 and to the public on August 1. The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will open to members on August 6-7 and the public on August 8. The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open to members on August 12-13, and to the public on August 14.

All visitors will be required to wear non-medical face masks in enclosed public spaces.

Other steps to encourage physical distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19 include fewer visitors allowed at one time, a directional path through the museums and e-ticketing that will require visitors to book a specific time to visit the museums.