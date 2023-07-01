Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city today, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
The main Canada Day celebration will be held at LeBreton Flats, where more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the daytime show at 11:45 a.m. and the evening show at 8 p.m. The Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks display will follow at 10 p.m.
Canadian Heritage says officials are monitoring the smoke conditions to ensure everyone's safety.
"Yes, there are some air quality issues that we are monitoring and we are following all of the guidance from the health and safety partners in the national capital region," Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault said.
"We will be adjusting our program as needed."
"Pack accordingly, maybe your most comfortable running shoes, bring a small umbrella, some sunscreen in case the sun does come out, and I suggest a refillable water container," Brualt said on Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning.
Doors opened at LeBreton Flats at 9 a.m.
"There is so much going on for our celebrations for Canada's birthday," Brault said, adding it has taken three weeks to set up the stage at LeBreton Flats.
Canada Day events will also be held on Parliament Hill, at the National Arts Centre and in Barrhaven, Kanata, Riverside South, Stittsville, Petrie Island and other locations across the city.
Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association tells 580 CFRA that downtown hotels are booked solid.
"The downtown properties are reporting a pretty heavy load tonight, so we're very excited and very optimistic that it's going to be a great evening," he said. "Canada Day is a pretty dependable event for us to draw people from all over the region. We would like to have seen more extension, particularly over the weekend. When Canada Day falls on a Saturday, Sunday it drops off considerably, but Saturday night—solid."
Ottawa police say officers from the RCMP, OPP and 10 municipal police forces will be in Ottawa to assist with security operations.
"That expanded perimeter put some strain on our resources," Acting Supt. Frank D'Aoust said.
Police say there will be an increased police presence throughout the downtown core and at LeBreton Flats this weekend, with a "significant presence" in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Lowertown.
Police are also conducting its 'MarketSafe' initiative in the ByWard Market, with an increased police presence between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. every night this weekend.
Fireworks expected to go ahead
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning, Brault said the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks should go ahead as planned, but Canadian Heritage is staying in touch with forecasters.
"As of right now, we are going forward with the fireworks," Brault said just before 8 a.m. "Everything is always dependent on the weather. Last-minute decisions sometimes need to be made, but as of this morning, we are hopeful that we're going forward with some fireworks this evening."
Brault said planners look at whether or not there's extreme weather like thunderstorms and heavy winds when deciding whether it's safe to go ahead.
Canada Day flyby
Two CF-18 Hornets performed a flyby over Ottawa on Canada Day at noon.
During the flybys, the aircraft will fly at a minimum altitude of 500 feet above the highest obstacle along their flight path.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo bus and O-Train service is free all day, continuing until 4 a.m. Sunday. STO service in Gatineau is also free.
OC Transo says O-Train Line 1 and buses will operate on a special Canada Day schedule with increased evening frequency.
The O-Train will be running from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Canada Day transit service sign at Rideau Station. July 1, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
Travelling to LeBreton Flats
OC Transpo and Canadian Heritage says if you are travelling to the LeBreton Flats entrance on Wellington Street, take O-Train Line 1 or a bus to Lyon Station.
Access to Pimisi Station will be restricted through the day. All trains will bypass Pimisi Station between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
After the fireworks at LeBreton Flats, westbound O-Train vehicles will bypass Pimisi Station.
Customers travelling westbound to neighbourhoods in Ottawa west, Nepean, Barrhaven, Kanata or Stittsville will be directed to bus service on Albert Street at Booth Street.
Customers travelling eastbound from LeBreton Flats can board the train at Pimisi Station.
Restricted items
Canadian Heritage says the following items will not be allowed at LeBreton Flats on Canada Day
- Bags exceeding 35.5 cm X 30.5 cm X 19 cm
- Alcohol
- Firearms
- Bombs
- Fireworks
No dogs or pets are allowed at the Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats.
Road closures
The city of Ottawa says the following roads will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.
- Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau
- Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street
- Fleet Street from Lett Street to Booth Street
- Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Lett Street from Fleet Street to Wellington Street
- Lloyd Street from Fleet Street to Lett Street
- Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street
- O'Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street
- Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau
- Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street
- Slidell Street/Onigam Street from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road
- Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Parkdale Avenue to Wellington Street
- Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North
- Vimy Place from Wellington Street to Booth Street
- Wellington Street from Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Elgin Street
The following roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 a.m.
- Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road
- Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue
Well wishes from the U.S.
U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen wished all Canadians a happy Canada Day on behalf of U.S. President Joe Biden and the people of the United States,
"As Canada celebrates the 156th anniversary of Confederation, I’m reminded that our friendship substantially pre-dates Confederation. This year, we will celebrate nearly two centuries of diplomatic relations between our two countries as our consulate in Halifax marks the 190th year of its opening," Cohen said in a statement Saturday morning.
"Our historic partnership has been on display since last month with U.S. and Canadian firefighters standing side by side fighting an unprecedented number of fires that have threatened people and homes and businesses across Canada. As many as 1,800 American firefighters have travelled to help their Canadian counterparts without a second thought, just as Canadians do to help Americans whenever we need them."
Cohen closed with a wink and a nod to our shared language and its subtle differences.
"And so, to our Canadian friends, neighbo(u)rs, and family: Happy Canada Day! Bonne Fête du Canada!"
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Ottawans keeping an eye on the sky this Canada Day with stormy weather possible
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
The Dutch king apologizes for his country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized Saturday for his country's role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police
Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Artificial intelligence has grown quickly in the last few years allowing humans to implement new ideas and automate mundane tasks. But what could it look like in the next 30 years? We asked the experts.
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
Atlantic
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
Toronto
-
Where to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto
Canada Day is here, and there are plenty of things to do and see in Toronto with the whole family, including many evening firework shows in parks across the city.
-
One dead, 1 in hospital following Brampton fire
A woman has died and a man is in hospital following a two-alarm fire in Brampton.
-
Toronto air quality advisory dropped
An air quality advisory previously in effect for Toronto has been lifted.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal under smog, severe thunderstorm warnings on Canada Day
Canada Day barbeques are in jeopardy across Montreal on Saturday, with the region under both smog and severe thunderstorm warnings. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for heavy rain, powerful wind gusts and 'toonie-size' hail.
-
Canadiens trade defenceman Joel Edmundson to Capitals for picks
The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 on Saturday.
-
Montreal seniors can now ride public transit for free. Here's how it works
As of July 1, 2023, Montrealers 65 and older can take the city's public transit for free. The offer applies to buses, metros, commuter trains, paratransit and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A," i.e. the agglomeration of Montreal -- but it's not as simple as just hopping the turnstiles.
Northern Ontario
-
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Artificial intelligence has grown quickly in the last few years allowing humans to implement new ideas and automate mundane tasks. But what could it look like in the next 30 years? We asked the experts.
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches end for the northeast
Environment Canada lifted all severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across the northeast as of early Saturday morning.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
London
-
What's up in London for Canada Day
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
-
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Canada Day
Whether you’re having a backyard BBQ, doing a day trip at the beach, or going to Harris Park to watch the fireworks, everyone has plans this long weekend. As a statutory holiday some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day Saturday.
-
Do you recognize this vehicle?
Stratford police are looking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a “disturbance.”
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for suspect after 16-year-old girl abducted
RCMP are on the hunt for a kidnapping suspect after a 16-year-old girl from Portage la Prairie was briefly abducted Friday.
-
More help needed for people, animals evacuated from Leaf Rapids due to wildfire
Residents of Leaf Rapids are needing more help, according to Indigenous leaders, after being evacuated due to a wildfire.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region
The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo's first set of surviving triplets turn 84
The Vogt triplets have made headlines from the day they were born. And another birthday means another headline.
Calgary
-
Heritage Park hosts newest Canadian citizens on Canada Day
Heritage Park is throwing a Canada Day party for the very newest Canadian citizens.
-
Here’s what’s going on in Calgary on Canada Day
Calgary is gearing up to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday on Saturday, with tons of free events around the city.
-
Banff campgrounds fully booked through August as long weekend kicks off
It's already a busy Canada Day long weekend in parks and recreation areas across Alberta, and it doesn't look like it will slow down much until after Labour Day.
Saskatoon
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding history
A former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation alert issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
An evacuation alert was issued for Little Buffalo, Alta., Friday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the highway.
-
Motorcyclist caught going 160 km/h above speed limit in southeast Edmonton: police
A 29-year-old man is facing a criminal charge after police estimate he hit 220 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in southeast Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta sunshine lists reveal Yiu, Hinshaw severance packages from 2022 health overhaul
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
Vancouver
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
BC Ferries chaos on Canada Day weekend 'unacceptable,' transport minister says
For the second day in a row, people trying to get a spot on a ferry from Metro Vancouver to the Island ahead of the Canada Day weekend were out of luck before Friday was over – something the transportation minister described as "unacceptable."
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
Regina
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
-
Abandoned Regina e-scooters should be reported to vendors, city says
The City of Regina is asking residents to report abandoned e-scooters to the appropriate vendor if they come across one.
-
Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches spread throughout Sask.
Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across Saskatchewan with a hot start to the July long weekend in the forecast for many.