

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Capital is the place to be for Canada’s 152nd birthday.

There are three official sites.

The main show is on Parliament Hill. A circle of Peace and Friendship starts at 8:00 a.m. The Algonquin ceremony will be hosted by Albert Dumon, and Emma Stevens will perform her Mi’kmaq version of The Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

At noon, Canadian music stars take to the stage. The National Arts Orchestra will accompany artists like K’naan, Alan Doyle, T. Thomason, Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, Karim Ouellet, and Shawnee.

The evening show begins at 6:45 p.m., with acts like KAYTRANADA, the Strumbellas, Marie Mai, Brett Kissel, Coeur de Pirate, Karim Ouellet, William Prince and Crystal Shawanda.

The fireworks show starts at 10:00 p.m.

At Major’s Hill Park both June 30 and July 1, you can take in activities celebrating Canadian diversity. There will be interactive artwork, creative games, and acrobats.

The Tim Hortons Stage will feature acts like CHANCES, Iskwē, Salebarbes, Said the Whale, Tyler Shaw, Tokyo Police Club, Corneille, Élage Diouf and Domeno.

The Canadian Museum of History will immerse visitors in Indigenous culture on Canada Day. Admission is free. You can also expect acts like Monica Ethier, James Jones, Angela Gladue, Elberlyn, River Doucette, Silla and Rise, Ben Caplan, Bleu Jeans Bleu, and DJ Shub.

There will be security screening to get on to Parliament Hill. It’s suggested you arrive early for events. Most downtown roads will be closed but OC Transpo will be offering free service all day.

You can bring a bag, but it cannot be larger than 35.5 cm x 30.5 cm x 19 cm. It will be searched. You’ll get through security faster if you don’t have a bag with you.

Heritage Canada also encourages visitors to refrain from smoking cannabis on Parliament Hill, saying Canada Day is a family event.

Outside downtown, there are also events at Clark Fields in Barrhaven, Petrie Island in Orléans, and at Walter Baker Park in Kanata.

A full list of events across Ottawa can be found at our Bell Media Weekenders page.

Keep in mind many businesses will be closes, as will all government services. A full list of closures can be found here.