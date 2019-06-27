

Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





OC Transpo is making it easier for riders to enjoy Canada Day to the fullest.



Bus service and Para Transpo will be free on Canada Day, and will remain in effect until 4:00am on July 2nd.



OC Transpo will run on a Sunday schedule for the holiday Monday, but will add the Route 91 service to Orleans to take those celebrating home after the fireworks on Parliament Hill.



There will also be a free shuttle between Ottawa and Gatineau. Buses will operate from 10am to 6pm between Major's Hill Park, the Canadian Museum of History, and the Supreme Court.



Here's more details on what you'll need to know to get around on Canada Day Monday:



- If you're heading to the Noon Show on Parliament Hill, give yourself plenty of time.

- You should leave home by 7 pm to arrive in time for the 10 pm fireworks display.

- Bus detours will be in effect downtown due to road closures.

- Mackenzie King Bridge will be closed to pedestrians after 7 pm, so customers cannot be picked up or dropped off at that station in the evening.

- After the fireworks downtown, buses will be available on Slater Street, Albert Street, and Bank Street (south of Laurier.)

- Route 91 service will run after the fireworks from downtown to Trim Station, providing a faster alternative to Orléans.

- The last local buses will generally depart transit stations at around 12:30 am or 1 am.

- OC Transpo's Customer Service Centre in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 am until 6 pm.

- Customers can also visit the OC Transpo information booth located near Confederation Square on July 1 from 9 am until 3:30 pm if they have any questions about transit service on Canada Day.