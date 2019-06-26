Much of downtown Ottawa and parts of Gatineau will be closed to vehicle traffic on Canada Day.

Ottawa from 6 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

  • St. Patrick Street, from Parent Street to Alexandra Bridge
  • Murray Street, from Parent Street to Alexandra Bridge
  • Rideau Street, from Dalhousie Street to Sussex Drive southbound, from Boteler Street to St. Patrick Street
  • Sussex Drive northbound, from Rideau Street to Bruyère Street
  • Mackenzie Avenue, from Murray Street to Wellington Street
  • Colonel By Drive, from Rideau Street to Daly Avenue
  • Wellington Street, from Portage Bridge eastbound direction only to Sussex Drive
  • Eastbound on Wellington Street, from Lyon Street to Kent Street
  • Elgin Street, from Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue
  • Metcalfe Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
  • O'Connor Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
  • Bank Street, from Laurier Avenue to Vittoria Street
  • Kent Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
  • Lyon Street Southbound, from Wellington Street to Sparks Street
  • Lyon Street Northbound, from Sparks Street to Wellington Street
  • Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street
  • Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street
  • Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street
  • Lady Grey Drive
  • Mackenzie King Bridge, from Elgin Street to Waller Street
  • George Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street
  • William Street, from York Street to George Street
  • York Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street
  • Byward Street, from George Street to Clarence Street
  • Clarence Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street
  • Parent Street, from Clarence Street to Murray Street
  • Street with No Name (Supreme Court of Canada), from Wellington Street to Vittoria Street
  • Vittoria Street, from Street with no Name to Bank Street

Ottawa from 6 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

  • Wellington Street, Westbound direction from Bay Street to Portage Bridge
  • Lyon Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
  • Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street
  • Lorne Street, from Primrose Street to Albert Street
  • Primrose Street, from Booth Street to Lorne Street
  • Empress Avenue North, from the Dead end to Albert Street
  • Perkins Street to Albert Street
  • Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street
  • Bay Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
  • Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Bronson Avenue
  • Bronson Avenue, from Laurier Avenue to Sparks Street
  • Commissioner Street, from Albert Street to Wellington Street
  • Sparks Street, from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street
  • Colonel By Drive, from Daly Avenue to Main Street
  • Daly Avenue, from Nicholas Street to Colonel By Drive

Ottawa from 9 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

  • Laurier Avenue, from Elgin Street to Cumberland Street
  • Laurier Avenue, from Queen Elizabeth Driveway on-ramp to Laurier Avenue westbound
  • Laurier Avenue, from Laurier Avenue on-ramp to Queen Elizabeth Driveway southbound
  • Laurier Avenue Eastbound, between O'Connor Street to Metcalfe Street
  • Laurier Avenue Eastbound, between Metcalfe Street to Elgin Street

Gatineau from 6:00 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

  • Laurier Street North and South bound, from Victoria Street to des Allumettières Boulevard
  • Papineau Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
  • Élisabeth-Bruyère Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
  • Des Allumettières Boulevard, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Laurier Street/Alexandra Bridge access
  • Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street, from Élisabeth-Bruyère Street to des Allumettières Boulevard

Gatineau from 11 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

  • Laurier Street Northbound and Southbound direction, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Papineau Street
  • Courcelette Street, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Laurier Street
  • Hôtel-de-Ville Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
  • Victoria Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
  • Des Allumettières Boulevard Westbound, from Laurier Street to Maisonneuve Boulevard
  • Laurier Street North and South bound, from des Allumettières Boulevard to Verdun Street
  • St-Étienne Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street

Alexandra Bridge

  • Closed to vehicles: from 6 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
  • Closed to bicycles and pedestrians: from 9 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Chaudières Traverse (Zibi)

  • Closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians

Trans Canada Trail (Ottawa River Pathway)

  • Access closed to cyclists and pedestrians from the National Archives to the Rideau Canal locks from 3 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Other closures to bicycles and pedestrians in Ottawa

From 4:30 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

  • Access to the Rideau Canal Locks
  • Access to the Valiants Stairs, from Elgin Street and Wellington Street
  • Access to the Dufferin Stairs, from Wellington Street
  • Access to under the Plaza Bridge, from Elgin Street and Lawrence Freiman Lane

From 7 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

  • All Pedestrian access to the Mackenzie King Bridge

 

 