Canada Day Road Closures
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:11AM EDT
Much of downtown Ottawa and parts of Gatineau will be closed to vehicle traffic on Canada Day.
Ottawa from 6 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
- St. Patrick Street, from Parent Street to Alexandra Bridge
- Murray Street, from Parent Street to Alexandra Bridge
- Rideau Street, from Dalhousie Street to Sussex Drive southbound, from Boteler Street to St. Patrick Street
- Sussex Drive northbound, from Rideau Street to Bruyère Street
- Mackenzie Avenue, from Murray Street to Wellington Street
- Colonel By Drive, from Rideau Street to Daly Avenue
- Wellington Street, from Portage Bridge eastbound direction only to Sussex Drive
- Eastbound on Wellington Street, from Lyon Street to Kent Street
- Elgin Street, from Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue
- Metcalfe Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
- O'Connor Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
- Bank Street, from Laurier Avenue to Vittoria Street
- Kent Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
- Lyon Street Southbound, from Wellington Street to Sparks Street
- Lyon Street Northbound, from Sparks Street to Wellington Street
- Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street
- Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street
- Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street
- Lady Grey Drive
- Mackenzie King Bridge, from Elgin Street to Waller Street
- George Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street
- William Street, from York Street to George Street
- York Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street
- Byward Street, from George Street to Clarence Street
- Clarence Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street
- Parent Street, from Clarence Street to Murray Street
- Street with No Name (Supreme Court of Canada), from Wellington Street to Vittoria Street
- Vittoria Street, from Street with no Name to Bank Street
Ottawa from 6 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
- Wellington Street, Westbound direction from Bay Street to Portage Bridge
- Lyon Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
- Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street
- Lorne Street, from Primrose Street to Albert Street
- Primrose Street, from Booth Street to Lorne Street
- Empress Avenue North, from the Dead end to Albert Street
- Perkins Street to Albert Street
- Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street
- Bay Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street
- Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Bronson Avenue
- Bronson Avenue, from Laurier Avenue to Sparks Street
- Commissioner Street, from Albert Street to Wellington Street
- Sparks Street, from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street
- Colonel By Drive, from Daly Avenue to Main Street
- Daly Avenue, from Nicholas Street to Colonel By Drive
Ottawa from 9 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
- Laurier Avenue, from Elgin Street to Cumberland Street
- Laurier Avenue, from Queen Elizabeth Driveway on-ramp to Laurier Avenue westbound
- Laurier Avenue, from Laurier Avenue on-ramp to Queen Elizabeth Driveway southbound
- Laurier Avenue Eastbound, between O'Connor Street to Metcalfe Street
- Laurier Avenue Eastbound, between Metcalfe Street to Elgin Street
Gatineau from 6:00 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
- Laurier Street North and South bound, from Victoria Street to des Allumettières Boulevard
- Papineau Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
- Élisabeth-Bruyère Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
- Des Allumettières Boulevard, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Laurier Street/Alexandra Bridge access
- Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street, from Élisabeth-Bruyère Street to des Allumettières Boulevard
Gatineau from 11 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
- Laurier Street Northbound and Southbound direction, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Papineau Street
- Courcelette Street, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Laurier Street
- Hôtel-de-Ville Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
- Victoria Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
- Des Allumettières Boulevard Westbound, from Laurier Street to Maisonneuve Boulevard
- Laurier Street North and South bound, from des Allumettières Boulevard to Verdun Street
- St-Étienne Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street
Alexandra Bridge
- Closed to vehicles: from 6 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
- Closed to bicycles and pedestrians: from 9 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
Chaudières Traverse (Zibi)
- Closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians
Trans Canada Trail (Ottawa River Pathway)
- Access closed to cyclists and pedestrians from the National Archives to the Rideau Canal locks from 3 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
Other closures to bicycles and pedestrians in Ottawa
From 4:30 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
- Access to the Rideau Canal Locks
- Access to the Valiants Stairs, from Elgin Street and Wellington Street
- Access to the Dufferin Stairs, from Wellington Street
- Access to under the Plaza Bridge, from Elgin Street and Lawrence Freiman Lane
From 7 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2
- All Pedestrian access to the Mackenzie King Bridge