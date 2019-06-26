

Much of downtown Ottawa and parts of Gatineau will be closed to vehicle traffic on Canada Day.

Ottawa from 6 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

St. Patrick Street, from Parent Street to Alexandra Bridge

Murray Street, from Parent Street to Alexandra Bridge

Rideau Street, from Dalhousie Street to Sussex Drive southbound, from Boteler Street to St. Patrick Street

Sussex Drive northbound, from Rideau Street to Bruyère Street

Mackenzie Avenue, from Murray Street to Wellington Street

Colonel By Drive, from Rideau Street to Daly Avenue

Wellington Street, from Portage Bridge eastbound direction only to Sussex Drive

Eastbound on Wellington Street, from Lyon Street to Kent Street

Elgin Street, from Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue

Metcalfe Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

O'Connor Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Bank Street, from Laurier Avenue to Vittoria Street

Kent Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Lyon Street Southbound, from Wellington Street to Sparks Street

Lyon Street Northbound, from Sparks Street to Wellington Street

Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street

Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street

Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Elgin Street

Lady Grey Drive

Mackenzie King Bridge, from Elgin Street to Waller Street

George Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street

William Street, from York Street to George Street

York Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street

Byward Street, from George Street to Clarence Street

Clarence Street, from Sussex Drive to Dalhousie Street

Parent Street, from Clarence Street to Murray Street

Street with No Name (Supreme Court of Canada), from Wellington Street to Vittoria Street

Vittoria Street, from Street with no Name to Bank Street

Ottawa from 6 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Wellington Street, Westbound direction from Bay Street to Portage Bridge

Lyon Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Albert Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street

Lorne Street, from Primrose Street to Albert Street

Primrose Street, from Booth Street to Lorne Street

Empress Avenue North, from the Dead end to Albert Street

Perkins Street to Albert Street

Slater Street, from Lyon Street to Booth Street

Bay Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Queen Street, from Lyon Street to Bronson Avenue

Bronson Avenue, from Laurier Avenue to Sparks Street

Commissioner Street, from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Sparks Street, from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street

Colonel By Drive, from Daly Avenue to Main Street

Daly Avenue, from Nicholas Street to Colonel By Drive

Ottawa from 9 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Laurier Avenue, from Elgin Street to Cumberland Street

Laurier Avenue, from Queen Elizabeth Driveway on-ramp to Laurier Avenue westbound

Laurier Avenue, from Laurier Avenue on-ramp to Queen Elizabeth Driveway southbound

Laurier Avenue Eastbound, between O'Connor Street to Metcalfe Street

Laurier Avenue Eastbound, between Metcalfe Street to Elgin Street

Gatineau from 6:00 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Laurier Street North and South bound, from Victoria Street to des Allumettières Boulevard

Papineau Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street

Élisabeth-Bruyère Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street

Des Allumettières Boulevard, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Laurier Street/Alexandra Bridge access

Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street, from Élisabeth-Bruyère Street to des Allumettières Boulevard

Gatineau from 11 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Laurier Street Northbound and Southbound direction, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Papineau Street

Courcelette Street, from Maisonneuve Boulevard to Laurier Street

Hôtel-de-Ville Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street

Victoria Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street

Des Allumettières Boulevard Westbound, from Laurier Street to Maisonneuve Boulevard

Laurier Street North and South bound, from des Allumettières Boulevard to Verdun Street

St-Étienne Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l'Île Street to Laurier Street

Alexandra Bridge

Closed to vehicles: from 6 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Closed to bicycles and pedestrians: from 9 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Chaudières Traverse (Zibi)

Closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians

Trans Canada Trail (Ottawa River Pathway)

Access closed to cyclists and pedestrians from the National Archives to the Rideau Canal locks from 3 a.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Other closures to bicycles and pedestrians in Ottawa

From 4:30 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2

Access to the Rideau Canal Locks

Access to the Valiants Stairs, from Elgin Street and Wellington Street

Access to the Dufferin Stairs, from Wellington Street

Access to under the Plaza Bridge, from Elgin Street and Lawrence Freiman Lane

From 7 p.m. on July 1 to 2 a.m. on July 2