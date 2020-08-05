OTTAWA -- Ontario's tourism minister says theme parks and water parks, including the popular Calypso water park in Limoges, Ont., just outside of Ottawa, will not be allowed to reopen at this time, despite giving the province detailed plans on how to keep customers safe.

In a press conference Wednesday, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Tourism and Sport, told reporters that Ontario's top doctor does not believe it is safe to reopen theme parks and water parks yet.

"The chief medical officer of health has advised our government, and we have accepted his science, that theme parks and water parks of those nature still pose a significant threat as a result of COVID-19 and therefore will not be able to open at this time," MacLeod said.

Theme parks and water parks were not included in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan. Just before eastern Ontario entered Stage 3 on July 17, Calypso told CTV News it had submitted a plan to the government that included physical distancing measures throughout the park, sanitization stations, mandatory masks in indoor areas, as well as comprehensive sanitization of items like tubes and mats used on water slides.

"We need an answer, you know, right now, because we’re holding all these employees and trying to keep them, to work with us this summer, but there’s only a month and a half left," said Sandra Nadeau, director of sales, marketing and communications for Calypso, in mid-July.

The medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, told CTV News that he felt Calypso was ready to reopen safely in Stage 3.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, MacLeod said the fact that not all of Ontario has moved ahead to Stage 3 of the province's reopening framework yet is part of what is holding back theme parks and water parks.

"We recognize the seasonal nature," she said. "That is why, when all of Ontario does move in to Stage 3, we will continually reassess this."

Windsor-Essex remains the last public health region in Ontario in Stage 2.

"At this time, we are not confident, given the circulation of people coming from different parts of Ontario and different parts of Canada at this point in time to open those theme parks until all of Ontario is in Stage 3," MacLeod said.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Calypso for comment.