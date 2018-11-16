Smash-ups and fender benders across the city of Ottawa made for a challenging morning commute.

“Everybody in this city doesn’t know how to drive and nobody is courteous” said Gord Casey, stuck in traffic following a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Carling Avenue and Cole Street.

3 vehicle smash-up at intersection of Carling Avenue + Cole Avenue in the city’s west end - tow truck drivers say it’s been unbelievably busy ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/puS1E6l2n2 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 16, 2018

Tow truck driver Rabie bin Milud said the snowstorm, which dumped more than 11cm overnight and into the morning caught many by surprise. “It snowed out of nowhere, first day, people are still not paying attention to the roads, very slippery”

Ottawa Police reported more than 20 crashes in the city before 7am; responding to 66 collisions by mid-afternoon. On a typical day, police respond to 50 crashes. Today, with changing driving conditions, they are asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

“If you are not comfortable driving in these conditions please have someone else drive you, see if you can do your errands another day, work from home or whatever might be possible.” said Sgt. Mark Gatien.

While road crews in Ottawa prepare for more snowfall this evening, to ensure the drive home is a safe one “We've salted, we've plowed, the arterial road network is in fairly good condition…the temperatures are definitely advantageousclose to the freezing mark" said Luc Gagne, Director of Road and Parking Services with the City of Ottawa.

“The morning commute wasn’t so good but the afternoon commute will be very good.”