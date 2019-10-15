

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Céline Dion is bringing her ‘Courage World Tour’ to Canadian Tire Centre for two nights. The first show is Tuesday, followed by a second show on Wednesday night.

The two shows in Ottawa are the singer’s first concerts since she postponed performances in Montreal earlier this month due to a throat virus.

Fans in the capital are expressing their excitement to see Dion live in concert.

@celinedion So excited to see your show in Ottawa tonight! Going to see you with a friend of mine who is a HUGE fan and today is her birthday! Nothing would make Cynthia's birthday better than a wish from you tonight during the show. Can't wait! — Rachel Lessard (@RachelLessard24) October 15, 2019

Been there! I'm actually going to see Céline Dion live tonight in Ottawa and I'm so excited I could die. — Logan Ouellette (@foreigndispatch) October 15, 2019

Dion is set to release her twelfth English-language album ‘Courage’ on Nov. 15.

Tickets to both Ottawa shows are still available at the Canadian Tire Centre box office or online.