Céline Dion returns to the stage in Ottawa
The two shows in Ottawa are the singer’s first concerts since she postponed performances in Montreal earlier this month due to a throat virus.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 2:04PM EDT
Céline Dion is bringing her ‘Courage World Tour’ to Canadian Tire Centre for two nights. The first show is Tuesday, followed by a second show on Wednesday night.
Fans in the capital are expressing their excitement to see Dion live in concert.
Dion is set to release her twelfth English-language album ‘Courage’ on Nov. 15.
Tickets to both Ottawa shows are still available at the Canadian Tire Centre box office or online.