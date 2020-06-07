OTTAWA -- A popular ByWard Market restaurant has been fined for allowing people to sit on its patio on a sunny day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of The Grand Pizzeria on George Street says the restaurant received an $880 ticket from Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services officers on Sunday afternoon for opening the patio.

The owner says The Grand Pizzeria allowed people to sit on the patio and enjoy a beverage while waiting for their takeout food.

Under Ontario's emergency orders, restaurants and bars can open for takeout and delivery, but not for dine-in service.

The Ontario Government is expected to release details on "Stage 2" of reopening businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services officers have powers under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to issue an $880 ticket to non-essential businesses opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to the City of Ottawa for comment Sunday evening.