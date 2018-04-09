

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say bystanders helped save the life of a 16-year-old boy this past weekend.

The boy was playing indoor soccer at Sir Robert Borden High School on Greenbank Road Saturday when, just before 9:20 a.m., he suddenly collapsed after returning to the bench. Paramedics say he had gone into cardiac arrest.

A cardiologist, who was on the scene, immediately began CPR, while others in the crowd fetched the school’s automated external defibrillator. The boy was shocked once before Paramedics arrived. Medics took over and were able to get the boy’s heart beating again.

He remains in CHEO in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa Paramedics say this is the 5th time so far this year that bystanders have used one of the city’s 1100 public access defibrillators to help save someone’s life.

CORRECTION NOTE: Ottawa Paramedics had initially said the teen was playing basketball, but later said he was playing indoor soccer.