As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the OC Transpo Transitway reopened following Friday’s deadly crash at the Westboro Station.

It had been closed between Lincoln Fields and Westboro immediately after the double-decker collision that killed three people, and left 23 others injured.

According to the City of Ottawa, customers will be able to access service as per usual on the platforms starting Sunday night.

The Transitway and all stations will reopen at 7:30 pm this evening. OC Transpo staff will be on-site tonight and tomorrow to assist customers. Public Health staff will also be on hand to help riders dealing with any mental health situations arising from Friday’s accident. — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 13, 2019

Designated space to pay tribute:

Members of the public who wish to leave a memento or memorial item for victims of the collision, are asked to leave items at one of two temporary memorial sites:

Westbound Transitway platform on the lower level; and,

The northwest corner of Scott and Athlone (upper level).

The public is asked to gather on the sidewalk on Scott Street in front of the station, should they wish to hold a vigil or other gathering in support of victims.

Hospital Update:

An update on the patients in our care, related to the collision at Westboro Station: The patients previously in critical condition have been moved to serious condition. Thank you to everyone for your well wishes towards patients and their families. — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) January 13, 2019

OC Transpo says it wishes to thank customers and residents for their understanding and patience during this time.